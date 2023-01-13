Brown Sugar Market is Projected to Hit US$26.4 billion by 2027 | Says IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Mounting consumption of dairy and confectionery products is anticipated to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Brown Sugar Market size is estimated to reach $26.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Brown sugar can be demarcated as brown-colored, sucrose sugar manufactured by mixing molasses and white sugar with each other; only molasses derived from sugar cane is added to refined sugar crystals during the manufacturing process, not the beer sugar molasses. Brown sugar is also called muscovado in countries like the Philippines and Mauritius. Molasses is a primary source of nutrients present inside brown sugar. Brown sugar contains nearly 380 calories and 98g of carbohydrates per 100 grams. Besides disaccharide sucrose, it is home to glucose and monosaccharide fructose. Both brown and regular (table) sugar extend the same quantity of calories per tablespoon (17.5), it is only distinctive flavor, color, and moisture content that separates them from each other. Brown sugar is commonly categorized into soft light and dark brown and has extensive applications in confectionery and bakery items. Expanding demand for bakery and confectionery products, diversifying cuisine culture, changing tastes and preferences, appealing tastes, spiking demand for organic sugar, and rising disposable incomes are factors set to drive the growth of the Brown Sugar Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Brown Sugar Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-pacific Brown Sugar Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high production in countries like Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and India due to factors like tropical climate, high consumption, and surging demand for confectionery and bakery items.

2. Health benefits such as anti-aging properties and comforting menstrual cramps, Multi-cuisine culture because of globalization, sky-rocketing demand for confectioneries and bakery products, rising usage in personal care products, spiraling consumption of dairy products as people are turning more proactive regarding their health, are said to be preeminent driver leading the growth of Brown Sugar Market. Unfriendly climatic Conditions and adversely production impact due to pandemic restrictions, growing transportation costs because of spiraling crude oil prices are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Brown Sugar Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Brown Sugar Market Segment Analysis-By Nature : The Brown Sugar Market based on the nature type can be further segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest share in 2021.

Brown Sugar Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Brown Sugar Market based on the application can be further segmented into Dairy products, Sauces, Beverages, Confectionery and bakery, and Medicines.

Brown Sugar Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Brown Sugar Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Brown Sugar Industry are -

1. Tate & Lyle Sugars

2. ASR Group

3. Cargill Inc.

4. American Crystal Sugar Company

5. Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.

