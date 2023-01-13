Silica Sand Market worth $24.5 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The expansion of building projects and investments is on the Rise as a Result of Consistent Economic Growth is propelling the Silica Sand Market forward.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Silica Sand Market size is forecast to reach US$24.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026. The Silica Sand market is influenced by rising demand from glass manufacturing industry. Silica sand provides the essential silicon dioxide required for glass formulation; hence it is the primary component in all types of standards and specialty glass. According to the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs, in U.K the GVA of the food sector increased 4.4% in 2018, following a 4.3% increase in 2017. Longer term, the food sector increased by 41.6% between 2008 and 2018 while the whole economy increased by 41%. In addition, in Germany, Policy makers upped targets in late 2019, pledging to have 10 million EVs on the roads by 2030 to reach its climate targets. Such initiatives and investments are driving the demand for the glass thereby contributing to the market growth rate. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silica Sand Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global Silica Sand market, owing to increased construction activities and various government initiatives such as 100 smart cities and Housing for all by 2022 in the region.

2. The significant growth in the construction in the sector is contributing to the demand in the silica sand. In November 2020, seven Dutch organizations have formed an alliance and announced to invest around $1.22bn in the construction of Amsterdam metro projects.

3. Although, COVID-19 has significantly resulted in the pause of production capacity in the manufacturing industries, resulting in decline of Economy, the market is set to recover with the vaccine rollout in various countries.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Above 99% purity held the largest share in the Silica Sand market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Silica sand with a purity of 99.5% is used in the glass industry. Commercial glass is made by fusing silica sand (Si02), limestone (CaC03), and soda ash (NC03) at 1,100°C. The typical composition is 75% silica, 10% lime, and 15% soda ash.

2. APAC dominated the Silica Sand market with a share of approximately 47% in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through the forecast period. Silica sand is the main component in various chemicals such as sodium silicate, silicon tetrachloride, and silicon gels. These chemicals are majorly used in the production of wide range of materials from household to industrial cleaners, fiber optics, and to remove impurities from cooking oil and brewed beverages.

3. Wet silica dominated the Silica Sand market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Wet Silica Sand is used as a high-quality sand source for the glass industry because of its high silica content (SiO2). Wet silica sand is primarily used in construction, the glass industry, golf courses, and other applications. Because of the constant demand in the construction industry, wet silica sand with specific grain dimensions and composition characteristics is an excellent option for destination markets.

4. Glass manufacturing application dominated the Silica Sand market in 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. According to National Institute Sand Association(NISA), the production of glass requires a variety of different commodities, silica represents over 70% of its final weight. Flat glass, fiberglass insulation, specialty glass, container glass and others are considered under this segment.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silica Sand Industry are -

1. Sibelco,

2. Mitsubishi Corporation,

3. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.,

4. JFE Holdings Inc.,

5. Covia Holdings Corporation,



