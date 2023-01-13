In 2022, the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) produced a wide range of reports, events and web content. As a special feature at the start of 2023, we have compiled the most popular IGES content from the past year for the following categories: Top 10 Most Downloaded Publications, Top 5 Most Viewed Webpages, Top 5 Most Viewed IGES YouTube Videos, Most Liked Tweet and Most Popular Pre-registered Event. These rankings capture the environmental developments of 2022, and indicate some upcoming trends for 2023.

Each of the categories was ranked from 1 December 2021 to 30 November 2022. Both newly published and updated content are included.

IGES Content Rankings 2022

Top 10 Most Downloaded Publications

Databases ranked high on the list with the List of Grid Emission Factors once again ranking number one, and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects also making the top five. Tools and manuals related to IGES' capacity-building support to various countries, mainly in Asia, also made the top ten. This suggests a growing need for this type of practical information both domestically and internationally.

Top 5 Most Viewed Webpages

*Only News, Events and Special Pages that were launched or updated are included in the timescale for this category.

The G7/G20 Summit Special Feature 2022 ranked at the top of the list. The page was designed to answer questions such as "What is the G7?" and "What is the G20?" giving a basic explanation and brief comments by IGES researchers in a compact format. The G7/G20 Summit Special Feature 2021 did not rank in the top ten last year, so the enhanced content in 2022 seems to have made a difference to the results.

Top 5 Most Viewed IGES YouTube Videos

Reflecting the number of website views, Day 1 and Day 2 of the "International Conference for Implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement" ranked first and third respectively. Two videos from the Zero Carbon City International Forum also ranked highly. A very recent side event at COP27 on the "Role of the private sector in realizing the GGA" just made the time schedule and came in fourth place, reflecting the growing interest in adaptation.

On IGES' English Twitter account (@IGES_EN), the Most Liked Tweet of 2022 was about a research report on microplastic pollution, which involved IGES researchers.

4 July 2022: "#FAIRdata is key for #EvidenceBasedPolicy to battle #PlasticPollution. Article discussing #microplastic data availability. https://doi.org/10.3389/fenvs.2022.912107"

https://twitter.com/IGES_EN/status/1543751347153272832

Top 5 Most Popular Pre-Registered Events

The top two events were from the popular content "Climate Change Webinar Series". The other events were on decarbonising Asian cities, microplastics pollution and climate change and air pollution in Asia, which are all areas of particular focus for IGES.

About the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)

The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) is a collaborative research and outreach organisation working to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, resilient, shared and inclusive Asia-Pacific region, both across borders and within the world at large. Our strategic research and operations are defined by a mission to drive action on the world's most critical environmental and social challenges through the delivery of trusted expertise on sustainable development and resilience. IGES operates as an agent of change and together with key international organisations, governments, academic institutes, business and civil society leaders, we seek to foster a world where planetary boundaries are fully respected, a green economy is flexibly implemented, and the well-being of people is steadily improved. In so doing we emphasise workable and inspired approaches to cross-cutting global development issues ranging from climate change, natural resources and ecosystems management, and sustainable consumption and production, among many others. The Institute was established in 1998 with support from the Japanese government and Kanagawa Prefecture and maintains its international headquarters in Hayama, Japan. With offices and local centres in Tokyo, Kansai, Kitakyushu, Beijing, Bangkok and New Delhi, IGES supports a regional and global network for ground-breaking sustainable development research and practice.

https://iges.or.jp/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005097/en/