Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,018 in the last 365 days.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2022: Evolving Storage and Transportation Needs Bolster Demand

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during 2022-2027. Technological advancements are disrupting the logistics providers to improve the healthcare business model ecosystem, including pharmaceuticals. Further, increased usage of logistics optimization tools, AI, IoT, and intelligent logistics platforms are likely to contribute to the future growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market.

Pharmaceutical logistics deals with manufacturing, processing, shipping materials, and resources and activities related to handling manufactured goods by their customers. Logistics companies play a crucial role in the functioning of any pharmaceutical company. The growing adoption of water-based pharmaceutical logistics is one of the significant driving factors in the pharmaceutical logistics market.

TRENDING FACTORS

Clinical research has recently become more globalized, with many of these studies being conducted globally and a significant increase in clinical trials in developing countries. The focus of clinical trial researchers is now shifting from developed markets of Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore towards emerging economies like Thailand, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Major companies are striving to offer cloud-based supply chain services and secured supply chain functions as it helps pharmaceutical manufacturers safeguard the validity of the drugs. These solutions are expected to prevent the production and distribution of counterfeit drugs.

According to DB Schenker, a subsidiary of DB Group, to increase transport density and reliability, the shift to digital rail operations and digitalization of infrastructure and vehicles is essential in the pharmaceutical logistics market. Also, in 2019, TrakCel, one of the global leaders in managing clinical supply chain logistics, partnered with Quick Group to provide industry-leading digital supply chain IT solutions for cell and gene therapies. Also, the recent emergence of cell and gene therapy is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the pharmaceutical logistics market.

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 367
Forecast Period 2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $92.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $146.71 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9%
Regions Covered Global


Driving Factors Of The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market:

  • Need for secure cold-chain solutions and increased monitoring
  • Evolving storage and transportation needs
  • Rising branded, generic, and OTC drugs

Segmentation by Therapy Area

  • Communicable Diseases
  • Oncology
  • Diabetes
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Pain Management
  • Respiratory Diseases
  • Others

Segmentation by Origin

Segmentation by Product

  • Small Molecule Drugs
  • Biologics

Segmentation by Function

  • Transportation
  • Warehousing
  • Others


Segmentation by Geography

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • France
  • UK
  • APAC
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa

Key Vendors

  • AmerisourceBergen
  • CEVA Logistics
  • DB Group
  • Deutsche Post DHL
  • FedEx
  • Kuehne + Nagel
  • United Parcel Service

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ABS Logistics
  • AWL India
  • Alloga
  • BOLLORE LOGISTICS
  • Cardinal Health
  • C.H. Robinson
  • Cold Chain Technologies
  • CRYOPDP
  • DPD
  • DSV
  • Farmasoft
  • Jeena & Company
  • Lufthansa Cargo
  • Maersk
  • Medline
  • Nippon Express
  • Noatum Logistics
  • Owens & Minor
  • Oximio
  • Pharma Logistics
  • PHOENIX Group
  • Parexel International
  • SEKO Logistics
  • Singapore Post
  • SINOTRANS
  • XPO Logistics
  • Yourway
  • YUSEN LOGISTICS

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the pharmaceutical logistics market?
2. What is the pharmaceutical logistics market growth?
3. What are the trends in the global pharmaceutical logistics market?
4. Which region holds the largest pharmaceutical logistics market share globally?
5. Which are the leading companies in the global pharmaceutical logistics market?
6. What is the leading product in the pharmaceutical logistics market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Premium Insights

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Therapy Area

14 Origin

15 Product

16 Function

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 Apac

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnto15

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2022: Evolving Storage and Transportation Needs Bolster Demand

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.