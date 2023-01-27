Global Microbiology Testing Kits Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market. As per TBRC’s Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market forecast, the Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 6.35 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market is due to Increasing funding of public and private investments in medical devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market share. Major players in the Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market include Becton Dickinnson and Company, Biomerieux, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies are increasing their prevalence in the microbiology diagnostic devices market due to their cost effectiveness, sensitivity to detect low-frequency variants, and comprehensive genomic coverage. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) or high throughput sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) is a method of sequencing genomes with the ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions and the capability to detect novel resistance genes (ARG) in bacteria. BioMérieux partnered with Illumina to develop bioMérieux EpiSe, an NGS service that will facilitate epidemiological monitoring of bacterial infections and monitor outbreaks in hospitals. Some of the modern next-generation sequencing technologies that help to sequence DNA and RNA include Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, Ion torrent Proton / PGM sequencing, and SOLiD sequencing.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analysers

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Customer Lab Service Providers, Academic Institutes, Research Institutes

• By Laboratory Instruments: Incubators, Gram Stainers, Bacterial Colony Counters, Petri Dish Fillers, Automated Culture Systems

• By Micro-Biology Analyzers: Microbiology Diagnostics Instruments, Microscopes

• By Reagents: Pathogen-Specific Kits, General Reagents

• By Geography: The global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are a broad category covering all kinds of items used in microbiology laboratories and used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens. These devices and equipment included microscopes, slides, test tubes, Petri dishes, growth media (liquid and solid), inoculation loops, pipettes, and tips, incubators, autoclaves, and laminar flow hoods. Some pieces of equipment are permanent, like microscopes and hoods, while others are not, like pipette tips.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market size, drivers and trends, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

