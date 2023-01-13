Sousflex: Fast Way To Hire In Hospitality
EINPresswire.com/ -- Now more than ever innovative ideas are needed in the hospitality industry to help make it a better space to be a part of as a business or an employee while it continues to bounce back and grow after the effects of Covid-19. While this $909 billion dollar industry is growing it still tends to heavily rely on traditional ways of hiring which ultimately makes it difficult to staff a business quickly.
Hiring in the hospitality industry is like throwing a massive net into the ocean to fill a single position and a day later having way too many fishes in the net with resumes to read through, references to call, and interviews to schedule. This process makes sense in other industries with a higher percentage of professional careers that pay salaries and offer 401ks exist, but when it comes to staffing your next dishwasher, server, busser, cook, or bartender it just doesn’t.
Working as a contractor is now something almost every server, bartender, or sous chef has under their belt which can be more lucrative than keeping a full-time job in a restaurant, especially since Covid-19 shut down so many places in the industry. So recently shift work has been introduced to the space that allows businesses to fill up shifts with available workers. Some shift hiring platforms like Qwick, Instawork, and IndeedFlex have taken this approach by acting as a staffing agency that does all the vetting and hiring for the business for fees up to 40%. Even though it does help a worker get work easier and a business get someone quickly to fill in, the price it comes with can be a little overboard.
Other shift apps like PoachedJobs and GigPro let businesses post single shifts that need to be filled. This is great as well, but as similar to like asking 3000 people in a stadium if they would like to pick up a dishwasher shift, and whoever raises their hand first locks that shift in and the business has to cross their fingers that the person has the necessary skills to do the job, and more importantly actually shows up to complete that shift. Shift work can be the way of the future for several businesses in the hospitality industry to where every place you eat or drink at is about 90% shift workers and 10% salaried management. However, it won’t be likely with the current shift apps that are currently available out there. This is where some innovation can help.
An Austin-based startup called Sousflex plans to be the 3.0 upgrade needed in the industry and is set to launch early this year. Sousflex will streamline the hiring process by giving businesses access to a massive pool of ready-to-work candidates for full-time, part-time, and on-demand shift work without the regular middleman activity of acting like a staffing agency but still providing some benefits of a staffing agency and more. Their goal is to help businesses save time and resources for hiring and giving hospitality workers a way to focus on their grind while receiving direct job offers set to their available criteria in their profiles straight from the businesses themselves.
Some criteria for a worker's profile will be their Sousflex reviews, hot shift rating, verifications, certifications, desired pay per position, and even their gamified level within the platform. Businesses will have profiles as well to help workers decide whether or not to accept a shift or job offer as well. A few other benefits Sousflex will bring to the table are “No more fees for job posting” “No more applying to jobs”, and even a “One-click” option to staff your business for on-demand shift work no matter the business size.
Sousflex is bringing the innovation needed to expedite the hiring process in the hospitality industry which will benefit everyone in it. Make sure to sign up to be notified when they launch in your city at www.sousflex.com
Tom Marquez
Hiring in the hospitality industry is like throwing a massive net into the ocean to fill a single position and a day later having way too many fishes in the net with resumes to read through, references to call, and interviews to schedule. This process makes sense in other industries with a higher percentage of professional careers that pay salaries and offer 401ks exist, but when it comes to staffing your next dishwasher, server, busser, cook, or bartender it just doesn’t.
Working as a contractor is now something almost every server, bartender, or sous chef has under their belt which can be more lucrative than keeping a full-time job in a restaurant, especially since Covid-19 shut down so many places in the industry. So recently shift work has been introduced to the space that allows businesses to fill up shifts with available workers. Some shift hiring platforms like Qwick, Instawork, and IndeedFlex have taken this approach by acting as a staffing agency that does all the vetting and hiring for the business for fees up to 40%. Even though it does help a worker get work easier and a business get someone quickly to fill in, the price it comes with can be a little overboard.
Other shift apps like PoachedJobs and GigPro let businesses post single shifts that need to be filled. This is great as well, but as similar to like asking 3000 people in a stadium if they would like to pick up a dishwasher shift, and whoever raises their hand first locks that shift in and the business has to cross their fingers that the person has the necessary skills to do the job, and more importantly actually shows up to complete that shift. Shift work can be the way of the future for several businesses in the hospitality industry to where every place you eat or drink at is about 90% shift workers and 10% salaried management. However, it won’t be likely with the current shift apps that are currently available out there. This is where some innovation can help.
An Austin-based startup called Sousflex plans to be the 3.0 upgrade needed in the industry and is set to launch early this year. Sousflex will streamline the hiring process by giving businesses access to a massive pool of ready-to-work candidates for full-time, part-time, and on-demand shift work without the regular middleman activity of acting like a staffing agency but still providing some benefits of a staffing agency and more. Their goal is to help businesses save time and resources for hiring and giving hospitality workers a way to focus on their grind while receiving direct job offers set to their available criteria in their profiles straight from the businesses themselves.
Some criteria for a worker's profile will be their Sousflex reviews, hot shift rating, verifications, certifications, desired pay per position, and even their gamified level within the platform. Businesses will have profiles as well to help workers decide whether or not to accept a shift or job offer as well. A few other benefits Sousflex will bring to the table are “No more fees for job posting” “No more applying to jobs”, and even a “One-click” option to staff your business for on-demand shift work no matter the business size.
Sousflex is bringing the innovation needed to expedite the hiring process in the hospitality industry which will benefit everyone in it. Make sure to sign up to be notified when they launch in your city at www.sousflex.com
Tom Marquez
Sous Flex LLC.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram