Laboratory Information System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the laboratory information system market. As per TBRC’s laboratory information system market forecast, the global laboratory information system market size is expected to grow to $3.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The growth in the laboratory information system market is due to the rising demand for lab automation. North America region is expected to hold the largest laboratory information system market share. Major players in the laboratory information system market include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc., SCC Soft Computer.

Trending Laboratory Information System Market Trend

A cloud-based laboratory information system is expected to become the leading trend in the laboratory information systems market. Cloud computing is associated with the sharing of computer resources and services including storage and servers over the internet for a reduced cost, increased speed, productivity, and security of the system in the network. The cloud system in laboratory information systems offers various advantages such as cost-efficiency, better results, and progress without space constrain. For instance, APEX laboratory information system by Apex HealthWare, LLC., Arxspan Laboratory Software? by Bruker Software Solutions, Orchard laboratory information system by Orchard Software Corporation are cloud-based systems, which improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance patient care. Thus, a cloud-based laboratory information system is expected to gain significant traction in the laboratory information system market.

Laboratory Information System Market Segments

• By Product: Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS

• By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Component: Software, Service

• By Geography: The global laboratory information system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is a computer system that assists in managing many aspects of a medical laboratory, including the input, processing, and storage of information and data.

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laboratory information system global market size, drivers and trends, laboratory information system global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and laboratory information system market growth across geographies. The laboratory information system global market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

