Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico

The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, today announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.

The partnership will leverage the expertise of both organizations in the domains, including the Google Cloud Platform on Anthos, Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and more. The center will empower customers across the Americas to accelerate cloud adoption by leveraging hundreds of Google Cloud Certified engineers. It will focus on building an efficient landscape of solutions to provide robust digital transformation to customers in major verticals, including retail.

Sudhir Nair, Chief Delivery Officer & Global Head – Infra & Cloud Business at Tech Mahindra, said, "Guadalajara has a booming technology ecosystem and produces most of the IT engineers in Mexico. Therefore, it is ideal for us to open our innovative delivery center for Google Cloud in the region. The new center is a strategic step forward in our partnership with Google to further enable our customers accelerate their digital transformation journey with faster migration, and optimized business outcomes. As part of Tech Mahindra's CLOUDNXT.NOW™ framework, we are committed to providing our customers with modern IT infrastructure to adopt a ‘business first' approach and be future ready."

Together, Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud will focus on helping customers advance their digital transformation through solutions covering workload migration to Google Cloud for increased velocity and scale and modernizing core systems with G-Suite offerings. The delivery centre will also help customers accelerate the pace of digital business with full cycle Application Programming Interface (API) management. With network modernization, the delivery center will also build a portfolio of 5G/Edge solutions with Google Cloud Global Distributed Edge Computing, as well as Network AI and Automation.

Victor Morales, Vice President, Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud, said, "We're proud to work in partnership with Tech Mahindra and help enable more customers with access to the technologies and expertise needed to simplify their migration to the cloud and unlock new opportunities for growth as they digitally transform for the future."

The delivery center will support Tech Mahindra's collaborators achieve Google Cloud certification. It will further focus on nurturing professional certified Google Cloud architects, DevOps, Data, Network and Security Engineers as well as SAP on Cloud, Anthos and CCAI enabled engineers in the region. The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience', with a focus on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005942/en/