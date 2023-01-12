Submit Release
Karakalpakstan is recognized as one of 16 rare tourist places in the world

UZBEKISTAN, January 12 - UK’s Bradt Guides, specializing in tourism, has announced a list of the rarest tourist places in the world, recommended for visiting.

The Republic of Karakalpakstan is now included in this list, which also includes such countries of the world as Chile, Costa Rica, Israel, Estonia, and others.

Bradt Guides experts report that the new airport has been launched in Muynak and high-speed trains are expected to be launched in the future. At the same time, they tell about the fact that the top music festival in Central Asia is being held here, there is an exhibition of the famous avant-garde collection “Louvre of the Steppe”, a new yurt camp located under the desert night sky.

 

The Bradt Guides writes that the republic is known as the home of the Aral Sea.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan

