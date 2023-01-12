Governor Offers Reward for Information on Atlantic Beach Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, January 12 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Randall Joseph Miller, age 65.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on August 29, 2022, Atlantic Beach Police Officers were dispatched to West Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina in response to an assault. Officers found Mr. Miller in his driveway suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Mr. Miller later died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at (252) 726-2523 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

