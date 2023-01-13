Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,951 in the last 365 days.

EXHICON Wins bid to manage 13 Exhibitions of J & K Government

EXHICON has emerged the successful bidder for End to End Exhibitions management for J& K Govternment to be held in February this year

MUMBAI, MAHARAHSTRA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The department of Handicrafts and Handloom Government of Jammu & Kashmir has scheduled 13 such events to promote State’s Handicraft sector in India.

The first rounds of these event will take place in February 2023 in New Delhi, NCR, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Jalandhar.

EXHICON emerged winner because of its strength in end to end event management with in-house concept and infrastructure division for execution of any scale of events even on short notice.

The company has just become public and expanded it’s board of directors and bandwidth for large scale events.

The EXHICON became natural winner as the tender came with added experience requirements of in-house design, event management, publicity and media expertise than standard conditions of the event management need.

Amrita Singh, General Manager at EXHICON informed “We started working on more government works during pandemic and have thus developed strengths and resources to market and manage large scale domestic & international government events.

Amrita added “We have just concluded Maharahstra Tourism Pavilion in WTM, London which has been talk of the town. Amrita further added” The UK media covered Maharastra Participation in ‘World Travel Markets’ on the front page of The Times, leading daily in UK, which is testimony to our execution

Sunita Parui
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited
sunita@exhicongroup.com
+91 9870244475

You just read:

EXHICON Wins bid to manage 13 Exhibitions of J & K Government

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.