EXHICON Wins bid to manage 13 Exhibitions of J & K Government
EXHICON has emerged the successful bidder for End to End Exhibitions management for J& K Govternment to be held in February this yearMUMBAI, MAHARAHSTRA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The department of Handicrafts and Handloom Government of Jammu & Kashmir has scheduled 13 such events to promote State’s Handicraft sector in India.
The first rounds of these event will take place in February 2023 in New Delhi, NCR, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Jalandhar.
EXHICON emerged winner because of its strength in end to end event management with in-house concept and infrastructure division for execution of any scale of events even on short notice.
The company has just become public and expanded it’s board of directors and bandwidth for large scale events.
The EXHICON became natural winner as the tender came with added experience requirements of in-house design, event management, publicity and media expertise than standard conditions of the event management need.
Amrita Singh, General Manager at EXHICON informed “We started working on more government works during pandemic and have thus developed strengths and resources to market and manage large scale domestic & international government events.
Amrita added “We have just concluded Maharahstra Tourism Pavilion in WTM, London which has been talk of the town. Amrita further added” The UK media covered Maharastra Participation in ‘World Travel Markets’ on the front page of The Times, leading daily in UK, which is testimony to our execution
