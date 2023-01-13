Power Conditioner Market Revenue to Cross US15.4 Billion by 2027, Predicts IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in demand for power conditioners, which propel the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Power Conditioner Market is estimated to reach $15.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 3.9% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing demand for power conditioner from various industries, particularly automotive and semiconductor to protect the devices such as fuel cells, semiconductor unit machineries, and more are due to power fluctuation damages. To protect such electronic components from power damage, there is an increase in demand for power conditioners. Thus, the Power Conditioner Market is being driven primarily by an increase in demand from the industrial segment for addressing electrical noise and voltage spikes as a voltage regulator and surge suppressor. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Power Conditioner Market highlights the following areas –

• In industrial setups such as semiconductor, food and beverage, and more three phase power conditioner is widely utilized as a external support system because when compared with single phase three phase power conditioner is more efficient.

• Also, three phase power conditioner protects the industrial electronic equipment from power surges, helps to correct voltage and waveform distortions, and removes external electrical noise caused by devices such as industrial motors.

• New product launches related to the three phase power conditioner is benefiting the powder conditioner market growth. For instance, in September 2020, NXT Power, a manufacturer of advanced power quality solutions, launched a 3-phase power conditioner with options ranging from 10 kVA to 300 kVA to deliver clean and reliable quality power solutions to a range of industrial applications.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type:

The UPS segment held the largest share in the Power Conditioner Market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by revenue through the forecast period 2022-2027. An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a device that protects the hardware of computers, data centres, telecommunications equipment, and other electrical equipment against power outages that can result in injuries, fatalities, major economic interruption, or data loss.

By Application:

The industrial segment held the largest share in the Power Conditioner Market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% by revenue through the forecast period 2022-2027. In the industrial sector, power conditioners are widely employed as a system to safeguard electronic equipment and devices used in semiconductor, automotive, food and beverage, chemical, and oil and gas, among other industries, from damage caused by electrical surges.

By Geography:

The APAC segment held the largest share in the Power Conditioner Market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by revenue through the forecast period 2022-2027. The APAC economy is driven by the growth of the industrial sector, renewable energy, and other such sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Power Conditioner Industry are -

1. LeGrand

2. Schneider Electric

3. Fuji Electric

4. Eaton

5. Mitsubishi Electric

