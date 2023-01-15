Cellbae’s TEP@RT – The First Made-in-Singapore COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit
Cellbae’s TEP@RT Antigen Rapid Test has received authorisation by Health Sciences Authority - the 1st COVID-19 ART that is developed, manufactured in Singapore.
Our rapid test kit is designed to target the nucleocapsid antigen of SARS-CoV-2 virus and optimized in performance, so that the virus can be detected with excellent sensitivity despite its mutations.
Cellbae Pte. Ltd.’s TEP@RT Antigen Rapid Test (ART) has received authorisation by Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR). This marks the first ART for COVID-19 that is researched, developed and manufactured in Singapore to be on the market.
“We have designed this rapid test kit to target the nucleocapsid antigen of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As most of the mutations, such as the Delta and Omicron variants, occurred on the spike antigen, detecting the nucleocapsid antigen is crucial for a self-test kit to remain highly accurate. We have carefully optimized the pair of capture and detector antibodies so that the virus can be detected with excellent sensitivity despite its mutations,” said Dr. Jun Hui Soh, Cellbae’s Research and Lab Director.
The sensitivity of a test kit is critical for an accurate test result. A highly sensitive ART would allow even a low viral load to be detected. This enables the person to seek medical care early and take the appropriate precaution against spreading the infection.
“Cellbae’s state-of-the-art laboratory in Science Park II is focused on R&D for rapid test kits as well as molecular diagnostics. The ISO 13485-certified manufacturing facilities allow us to quickly productize various types of diagnostic kits that we develop. We also synthesize critical reagents, such as enzymes, oligonucleotides and nanoprobes, for diagnostics and research applications. Our ability to manufacture every critical component locally from start-to-finish enhances our regional supply resilience,” said Dr. Nadjad Abdul Rahim, Cellbae’s Operations and Product Development Director.
Dr. Soh and Dr. Nadjad both did their Ph.D. under the supervision of Prof. Jackie Y. Ying. “This has been a journey that has been very fulfilling – to witness my Ph.D. students go on to lead R&D in a spin-off company, to develop new products that are successfully manufactured in Singapore, and to contribute to our medtech and biotech enterprise,” said Prof. Ying, co-founder of Cellbae. With the major disruption in the supply chain during the pandemic, the company has decided to establish the entire chain of research and manufacturing capabilities in Singapore so that it can best serve the local community and the region.
Cellbae’s vision is to improve lives through scientific discovery and technological innovations. Its mission is to develop reagents and assays to detect human and veterinary diseases, as well as food pathogens. “Our next products are RT-PCR assays for poultry tests and rapid test kits for food pathogens and meat speciation, which are very important for food safety and security. We are also working on rapid test kits for various infectious diseases as well as diabetes,” said Dr. Muhammad Tani Tabiin, CEO of Cellbae.
About Cellbae Pte Ltd
Cellbae is a diagnostics and reagents company. It actively develops innovative in vitro assays and rapid test kits for various diseases and pathogens, and for food and environmental monitoring. Our flagship diagnostic products include multiplexed RT-PCR assays, rapid test kits, and nanoprobe genotyping assays. We also offer high-quality reagents, such as enzymes and custom-synthesized oligonucleotides. In addition, we provide laboratory testing services.
www.Cellbae.com
