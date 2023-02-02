A Credence Built Gradually Contributed to a Trade Business from Two Continents
Certified OEM Manufacturers for Your Business - ShieldonYANGJIANG, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shieldon, a certified OEM knife manufacturer has established a reputable name in the industry by providing quality products and services that meet customers’ needs.
The company's commitment to excellence has earned them recognition from both customers and competitors alike.
With its vast network of resources across multiple countries, shieldon Knives can provide clients with reliable solutions tailored specifically to their requirements.
From packaging to shipment, Shieldon strives to ensure every order is fulfilled quickly and efficiently while maintaining high standards of safety throughout the entire process.
The client was a trading firm that assists local dealers with international product sourcing.
When he first contacted Shieldon, he asked us to show out all of the things he was sourcing, which included folding knives, fixed knives, multi-tools, and several other outdoor tools.
The project took 7 months to complete, including two months for item discussion, three months for manufacturing, one month for packaging, and one month for shipment.
Shieldon offered sourcing and shipment.
Since Shieldon specializes in metal outdoor goods, they are upfront with our clients about the fact that they get some accessories, such as cotton, alcohol, band-aids, compasses, rappels, harnesses, thermoses, chalk bags, matches, climbing ropes, lighters, first-aid medications, dry batteries, etc., from third-party suppliers.
The client was wowed by our comprehensive, hassle-free approach.
Shieldon is also an expert in providing packages for clients. With a hanging hole at the top of the blister card, the packaging is suitable for display and sale in grocery stores.
Lastly, they provided packing and shipping services. In this case, they offered a double-layer carton to ensure safety and offered a low-cost shipping solution.
The items contained therein were given extensive protection by having sturdy packaging that prevented any movement during transit.
According to the various international logistics, the necessary weight of each carton varies from country to country. They risk being fined if they don't adhere to the legislation of the country because of this need.
The client was so happy with the product quality, packaging, and shipment services that he extended his cooperation with us for the long-term future.
Some of the products purchased from Shieldon are the 1200 fishing knife set with logo, accessory, and packaging, 400 Multi-knives with logo and package, multi-pliers of 600 with logo and package, and 50 portable EDC with logo.
The successful completion of this project has established a strong mutually beneficial relationship between Shieldon and the client.
This proves to be an effective sample of our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality service in product sourcing and shipment.
In conclusion, using the expertise of Shieldon's employees ensures that our customers' items will be packaged and shipped correctly.
If you are seeking a professional who can take care of your diverse requirements, the specialists at Shieldon have years of expertise in offering proper packing, shipping, and tailored solutions to satisfy the expectations of customers from all over the globe.
Learn more by contacting them now.
Steven Lu
Guangdong Shieldon Technology Co., Ltd.,
+86 662 866 3613
sales@shieldon.com
Shieldon Knives and Tools multi-pliers OEM 15 functions custom logo color package sharp scissors hex