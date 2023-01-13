Two Washington men plead guilty to insurance fraud

December 28, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Washington state men pled guilty in separate insurance fraud cases this fall after investigations by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Joseph David Calvert, of Selah, pled guilty to two counts of false claims or proof and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. In November of 2022, he was ordered to serve 120 days of electronic home detention and to pay $600 in court fees.

Tory McMillen, of Friday Harbor, pled guilty to one count of false claims or proof and one count of theft in the second degree. In October of 2022, he was sentenced to three months in county jail and ordered to pay $600 in court fees.

In April 2020, Calvert filed a claim with Homesite Home Insurance claiming he ran his vehicle into a car lift inside his shop. Homesite discovered that Calvert had already filed and been paid for a claim with Farmers Insurance for the exact same damages. Homesite denied the $10,651.44 claim and referred it to CIU.

A week and a half after Homesite denied the claim, Calvert filed a claim with Metromile Insurance Company, stating he’d run his vehicle into an object. Metromile requested photos from Calvert’s earlier claims and discovered it was the same damage that Calvert had claimed previously. They also denied the claim for $7,916.15 and referred the claim to CIU.

McMillen purchased a 2012 Volvo S80 sedan in March of 2021. Two months after purchasing the vehicle, McMillen filed a claim with GEICO stating an unknown male he met at a bar had vandalized the car. GEICO completed its own investigation into the loss and discovered that the damage had all existed before McMillen purchased the vehicle. GEICO denied McMillen’s claim for $6,049.88 and referred it to CIU, as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.