Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,820 in the last 365 days.

Sarlo Welcomes Murphy’s Support in Ending the CBT Surcharge

Trenton – Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Sarlo today welcomed the Governor’s support in ending the corporate business tax surcharge when it expires at the end of this year.

 

Senator Sarlo, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, announced in December at a forum hosted by the NJBIA that he would ensure the sunset of the 2.5-percent surtax on the 9-percent corporate business tax for companies making more than $1 million in taxable income.

 

“I welcome the Governor’s support in ending the surcharge when it expires at the end of the year,” said Senator Sarlo. “That was our intention when it was first implemented and I reinforced that commitment in December. It’s important that we keep our promises so the business community can plan and operate with certainty. Removing the surcharge will provide tax relief that will help fuel the economy and continue to ensure that New Jersey is an affordable place to operate.”

You just read:

Sarlo Welcomes Murphy’s Support in Ending the CBT Surcharge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.