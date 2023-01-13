Sports Law Attorney Chris Deubert Named Senior Writer for Hackney Publications
Chris Deubert, Senior Counsel for Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP, has been named a Senior Writer for Hackney Publications, meaning he will be a regular contributor for the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
“I have been following Chris for a while and have admired his understanding of sports law and the issues that influence the practice area,” said Holt Hackney, the Founder of Hackney Publications. “He is also a good writer, who has the ability to communicate his understanding of sports law in an engaging way.”
Deubert joins an illustrious roster of other Senior Writers at Hackney Publications, including:
• Jeff Birren, Senior Writer
Former law professor/general counsel to the Oakland Raiders
• Gary Chester, Senior Writer
Sports law professor and attorney
• Robert J. Romano, Senior Writer
St. Johns University sports law professor
• Dr. Ellen Staurowsky, Senior Writer
Full professor at Ithaca College
At Constangy, Deubert represents and advises a variety of parties in the sports industry, including universities and related parties in NCAA matters. More broadly, he represents employers with respect to a variety of labor and employment matters, including discrimination complaints, wage and hour claims, class actions, breach of employment agreements, restrictive covenants, trade secrets, employee handbooks and policies, and internal investigations.
He is also a part-time lecturer at Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, where he teaches amateur and professional sports law.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes more than sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers. searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles.
