Attorney General Drummond statement on Eizember execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 12, 2023) – State Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks today regarding this morning’s execution of Scott James Eizember.

“It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family."

