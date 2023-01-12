Submit Release
TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Indictment, Arrest of a Memphis Woman

MEMPHIS – An in-home care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been indicted following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

On May 26, 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for numerous TennCare patients.  During the investigation, it was determined Lakeisha M. Becker was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets.  Between December 2019 and June 2022, Becker, while working for two different services, is believed to have submitted overlapping timesheets showing she was caring for various patients in different locations in Shelby County at the same time.

On December 19, 2022, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Becker (DOB: 10/23/85) with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Property between $2,500 and $10,000.  On January 3rd, she surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility on $20,000 bond.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

