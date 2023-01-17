Mobility City of Phoenix Now Offering Mobility Equipment and Services in the Valley of the Sun from Gilbert AZ
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Franchise Owners Adriane and Shane Power and pictured in their showroom are mobility scooters, wheelchairs, lift chairs, and hospital beds
Owners Adriane and Shane Power cover Phoenix AZ from their new mobility equipment showroom in Gilbert, offering sales, rental, and repair technician service.
“Our first location in Arizona opened in Gilbert, an East Valley town convenient to most Phoenix residents.” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “In addition to a retail store, every franchise location employs repair technicians who make house calls and provide repair services so that no neighborhood in Phoenix is out of reach. As Arizonans get to know our excellent customer service we expect to see more showrooms in the greater Phoenix area,” said Diane.
Mobility City of Phoenix, AZ, is a woman owned business led by Adriane Power and Shane Power, who bring a proven business track record in healthcare including President Watertree Health, Chairman Make-A-Wish AZ, YPO Scottsdale, and a Halo Healthcare award recipient, to their business. “We chose Mobility City for our next business adventure because it gave us an opportunity to serve the community where we live and raise our kids. We want to help as many families as possible with their mobility issues and it is important to us to leave a positive, lasting impact in Gilbert and the valley,” they said.
“Mobility City of Phoenix continues our expansion into the western US and is soon to be joined by a location in Las Vegas NV,” said Vincent Baratta, COO for Mobility City. “We’re particularly excited to forge new relationships with the owners of Mobility City Phoenix given their entrepreneurial enthusiasm, healthcare experience and desire to help people,” said Vincent.
“We give careful thought to selecting the right owner for expansion. In the Phoenix area, Adriane and Shane became an obvious choice for us, especially with their local community involvement,” said Diane Baratta, president of Mobility City Holdings Inc.
Franchise opportunities still exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country. Individuals interested in pursuing a Mobility City franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 36 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
