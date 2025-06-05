Mobility City of Greater New Orleans Celebrates its 4th Anniversary of Compassionate Service and Growth

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owners Michele and Jeff Varon in front of the showroom mural The Mobility City of New Orleans showroom is complete with power chairs, scooters, lift chairs, wheelchairs, rollators, 3 wheel walkers and more! Storefront and Van at Mobility City of New Orleans, 3501 Severn Avenue ,Suite 3B/C, Metairie, LA 70002, (504)318-3190

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., the premier national retail and service network specializing in wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, proudly announces the 4th anniversary of its locally owned franchise, Mobility City of Greater New Orleans . Owners Michele and Jeff Varon have been serving the community with compassion and commitment since opening their doors in 2021.Mobility City of Greater New Orleans provides sales, rentals, and expert repairs of a wide range of mobility solutions, including wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters, lift chairs, walkers, and hospital beds. From long-term support for residents to short-term rentals for visitors enjoying the city’s vibrant culture and events, the Varons have built a trusted resource for mobility assistance across the Greater New Orleans area and the Northshore.“Our mission has always been to help people stay active and independent and to help them find solutions to age in place,” said Michele Varon. “We’ve built partnerships with local hotels and convention planners so people coming to town with mobility issues can rent short term mobility equipment to enjoy our great city and all that is has to offer!”“Our background in the nursing home and senior care industry gives us a unique understanding of our customers' needs. We know how critical reliable equipment is for safety, comfort, and peace of mind,” added Jeff Varon. “Our experience gives us insight into the real needs of our customers” “We understand how essential reliable mobility equipment is for safety, comfort, and peace of mind.”Over the past four years, the Varons have earned a reputation for compassionate service, expert advice, and dependable support. Their growth has been fueled by healthcare partnerships, strong community relationships, and repeat customers who trust the Mobility City brand.Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, shared, “Michele and Jeff exemplify what Mobility City is all about—passion, reliability, and care. Their commitment to their community and customers has made a lasting impact, and we’re proud to celebrate this milestone with them.”Mobility City of Greater New Orleans remains dedicated to helping individuals maintain independence and mobility—today and into the future. Since opening their doors in 2021, the Varon's have been passionately serving seniors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and visitors. throughout the Greater New Orleans area and the Northshore.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally. With 95 showrooms committed or open, and 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US, the company provides exemplary service and is proud to be accredited as a HME subcontractor dedicated to maintaining the highest operational standards across all locations.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

