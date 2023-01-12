StimuSil Selected To Present At The Octane Aesthetic Tech Forum January 26th, 2022
The Company's powerful hair rejuvenation technology will be introduced to nearly 500 industry partners and investors.
Our hair regrowth system represents a major advancement in the industry, and we are excited to share it with the attendees at the forum.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stimusil, a leading innovator in the hair regrowth industry, is pleased to announce its participation in Octane's Aesthetics Tech Forum on January 26th and 27th, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. Stimusil was selected to present from dozens of applicants, highlighting the company's cutting-edge technology and innovative approach to hair regrowth.
— Pablo Villalba, Founder and President of Stimusil
At the forum, Stimusil will be presenting its patented hair regrowth system, which uses advanced proprietary technology to deliver photobiomodulation therapy below the melanin layer. The treatment is non-invasive and is aiming to be the best alternative to hair transplants. "We are honored to have been selected to present at the Aesthetics Tech Forum," said Pablo Villalba, owner of Stimusil. "Our hair regrowth system represents a major advancement in the industry, and we are excited to share it with the attendees at the forum."
In addition to presenting its technology, Stimusil will also be seeking potential investors and commercialization partners at the event. "We believe that our hair regrowth system has the potential to revolutionize the industry, and we are eager to connect with like-minded companies and individuals who share our passion for innovation," said Villalba. “The untreated hair regrowth market is larger than the treated market, due to the lack of available options. StimuSIL will be to hair transplants what injectables have been for facelifts – a non-invasive option that drastically grows the market. We look forward to showcasing our technology at the Aesthetics Tech Forum and exploring new opportunities for growth.”
Octane just celebrated its 20th year supporting innovative high-tech, medical-tech and climate-tech companies through Orange County and the larger Southern California region. The Aesthetics Tech Forum is one of six signature industry events hosted by Octane each year in which thousands of investors and industry partners convene. This year’s Aesthetics Tech Forum will highlight 15 small businesses with important clinical and technical innovations within the aesthetic industry. “We are very excited to have Stimusil present at our event,” said Bill Carpou, Octane’s CEO. “The Octane small business accelerator attracts hundreds of world-class startups every year and the lineup at this year’s event is exceptional.”
In addition to the Aesthetics Tech Forum, Octane hosts the Tech Innovation Forum, Opthamology Tech Summit, Medical Innovation Forum, Cardio Tech Summit and High-Tech Awards. Octane’s non-profit accelerator assisted 288 companies in 2022 and more than 150 have already received direct investments totally over $400 million.
For more information, please contact Pablo Villalba at pablo@stimusil.com
https://stimusil.com
ABOUT STIMUSIL
StimuSIL is the non-invasive alternative to hair transplantation. It uses a patented medical device to deliver photobiostimulation directly to the hair follicle.
The treatment is completely non-invasive, aiming to be competitive with today’s treatments. It is a painless lunchtime procedure, offering aesthetic clinics a new revenue line for existing and new customers. The untreated hair regrowth market is larger than the treated market, due to the lack of treatments that are both convenient and effective. StimuSIL will be to hair transplants what Botox® has been for facelifts – a non-invasive option that drastically grows the market. StimuSIL will go to market in 2024, aiming to become the leader in the $300bn hair regrowth market.
For more information, please contact Pablo Villalba at pablo@stimusil.com
ABOUT OCTANE
Octane is building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California. Its members represent technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in the OC. The organization has helped more than 800 companies via the LaunchPad SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad companies have received more than $2.1 billion in investment and equity exits. Octane annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are Octane members. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org.
For more information about Octane's events, accelerator and programs, please contact mike@octaneoc.org
OCTANE LLC
Michael Hill
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn