Updated Campaign Contribution Limits for 2023-2024, Effective Immediately

The Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance has now released updated campaign contribution limits for the years 2023-2024 based upon Tenn. Code Ann. 2-10-301 et seq. and CPI data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. These updated limits are as follows:

OFFICE SOUGHT PERSON PAC TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PACS (EXCLUDES POLITICAL PARTY PACS)¹ TOTAL CONTRIBUITIONS FROM POLITCAL PARTY PACS¹ Statewide Office (Governor) $4,900 $14,400 50% of total PAC contributions $477,300 State Senate $1,800 $28,800 $286,400 $76,300 State Rep $1,800 $14,400 $143,200 $38,300 All Other State² and Local Offices $1,800 $9,400 $143,200 $38,300