Updated Campaign Contribution Limits for 2023-2024, Effective Immediately

Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 01:53pm

The Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance has now released updated campaign contribution limits for the years 2023-2024 based upon Tenn. Code Ann. 2-10-301 et seq. and CPI data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.  These updated limits are as follows: 

 

OFFICE SOUGHT

PERSON                                                 

PAC                                                        

TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PACS (EXCLUDES POLITICAL PARTY PACS)¹                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

TOTAL CONTRIBUITIONS FROM POLITCAL PARTY PACS¹                                                                                                                     

Statewide Office (Governor)

$4,900

$14,400

50% of total PAC contributions

$477,300

State Senate

$1,800

$28,800

$286,400

$76,300

State Rep

$1,800

$14,400

$143,200

$38,300

All Other State² and Local Offices

$1,800

$9,400

$143,200

$38,300

