Updated Campaign Contribution Limits for 2023-2024, Effective Immediately

Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 01:53pm
The Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance has now released updated campaign contribution limits for the years 2023-2024 based upon Tenn. Code Ann. 2-10-301 et seq. and CPI data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. These updated limits are as follows:
|
OFFICE SOUGHT
|
PERSON
|
PAC
|
TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PACS (EXCLUDES POLITICAL PARTY PACS)¹
|
TOTAL CONTRIBUITIONS FROM POLITCAL PARTY PACS¹
|
Statewide Office (Governor)
|
$4,900
|
$14,400
|
50% of total PAC contributions
|
$477,300
|
State Senate
|
$1,800
|
$28,800
|
$286,400
|
$76,300
|
State Rep
|
$1,800
|
$14,400
|
$143,200
|
$38,300
|
All Other State² and Local Offices
|
$1,800
|
$9,400
|
$143,200
|
$38,300