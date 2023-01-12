AEMS Welcomes NAACP Innovator and HBCU Professor As Keynote Speaker For 3rd Annual Event

Event Arts Education In Maryland Schools announces a new date and keynote speaker for the third annual Arts Education Symposium on Anti-Racism event

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts Education In Maryland Schools (AEMS) is bringing together the art and education community for its annual Arts Education Symposium on Anti-Racism. The symposium includes a Keynote address by Dr. Ivory Toldson, the national director of Education Innovation and Research for the NAACP, a professor of counseling psychology at Howard University and editor-in-chief of The Journal of Negro Education. 15 key facilitators have been chosen to lead discussions on the topics of navigating racial equity in the classroom and within the various arts disciplines. Additionally, there will be a sound art performance by Rebecca KellyG and currently, tickets are available to the general public. Administrators, Teachers, students, parents, and art advocates are all encouraged to attend the virtual event on February 4th.

The 3rd annual event will be held virtually Saturday, February 4th, 2023 starting at 11 AM and concluding at 5 PM. AEMS guarantees a day of compelling sessions designed to deepen attendees' understanding of anti-racism and abolitionist teaching in arts education. AEMS Executive Director Rachel McGrain is scheduled to open the symposium. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to keynote speaker Ivory Toldson Ph.D., notable for his work at the NAACP, Howard University, and The Journal of Negro Education.

Following the past event structure, the conference will open with a sound art performance, followed by a keynote presentation. This will be followed by a block of race-equity breakout sessions and then a learning space for white attendees and a healing space for attendees of the global majority. Finally, the schedule will conclude with presentations from national and state representatives of teaching associations for each of the arts disciplines about national and local trends in anti-racist pedagogy in their respective fields.

The organization drives home its position on racial equality in Maryland’s public schools, "Our work is rooted in anti-racism, and we believe that arts education can be a tool to create systemic change within education." The annual event serves as a platform to give new perspectives and ideas on issues within the education system.

Event organizers welcome sponsors of all sizes to participate in the AEMS 3rd Annual Arts Education Symposium on Anti-Racism. Those interested should reach out to the Arts Education In Maryland Schools directly at jwilliams@aems-edu.org.

Journalists covering arts education, the Maryland public school system, and racial equality and equity can send press inquiries and requests to attend via email to jwilliams@aems-edu.org.

About Arts Education in Maryland Schools (AEMS)

AEMS is a nonprofit organization based in Baltimore that is committed to ensuring that all students in the state of Maryland have access to high quality arts education by mobilizing power to communities through advocacy programs, professional and leadership programs, and resource building and sharing.

AEMS strives to be an anti-racist organization and is currently shifting our mindsets from blame, shame, guilt, and grievance to causes, effects, systems, and solutions. We realize once the harm is done, there is nothing that can immediately fix the situation, but there can be continuous work towards regaining trust and collaborating with the communities in which we serve - specifically BIPOC communities. We also acknowledge that this statement is within itself a characteristic of white supremacy (worship of the written word). With this statement, we aim to not only write about our position but be transparent about our direction by our actions.

