Harris Faculty & Alumni Awarded
EINPresswire.com/ -- Faculty and Alumni of Toronto’s Harris Institute won a wide range of music industry and audio production awards in 2022.
Doug McClement, Chair of the Audio Production Program, was awarded the AES Fellowship Award for his crucial role in the education of countless audio professionals. Yuri Gorbachow, Director of Audio Post, won a 9th Canadian Screen Award for ‘Best Sound in a Drama’ for the History Channel’s ‘Vikings’. Ross Citrullo, who teaches ‘Pro Tools’ and ‘Production Applications’ won the 2022 New York Emmy Award as Re-Recording Mixer for ‘Beyond Blue & Gold’. Martin Pilchner, Associate Director of the Audio Production Program, is designing studios in Japan, Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Stamford, Portland and multiple facilities across Canada. He has been nominated for the TEC Award for ‘Studio Designer of the Year’ eleven times.
Honours Grads Janet Baker, David Quilico and Mishelle Pack won nine 2022 SOCAN Awards. Honours Grad Amar Chhina won the ‘Court Medal’ as top student in the Music Industries Master’s Degree program at the University of the West of Scotland. Alumni Mike Denney, president of MDM Recordings, established and funded a new $10,000 award to develop, elevate and support Canadian indigenous music artists. Alumni Kevin Drew, co-founder of Broken Social Scene and indie label Arts & Crafts, will receive the 2023 ‘MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award’. Grammy winning Alumni Henry ‘Cirkut’ Walter signed an exclusive global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. He has contributed to numerous #1 Billboard hit records. Honours Grad Jenn Ivanovs is the new Company Manager at Luminato, Toronto’s International Arts Festival. Honours Grad Andrew Harris composed the original score for the feature film ‘Exile’, which was nominated for best Canadian feature at the Whistler International Film Festival. Alumni Pavlo promoted his own packed Massey Hall concert as part of his extensive North American tour.
Harris Institute is an internationally recognized leader in music industry education. It ranked “best school of its kind” for 7 years in the Media Arts Education Report and was featured in Billboard’s ‘Top 11 Schools’ and Mix Magazine’s ‘Audio Education’s Finest’. The Audio Production Program, Arts Management Program and Music Business Professional are taught by award winning active leaders and start in March, July and November.
For 2022 Harris News Highlights click here.
