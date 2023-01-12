DMV Receives National Award for Driver License Security

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Thursday, January 12, 2023



The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced that it recently received the 2022 Secure Driver License Award from the Coalition for a Secure Driver’s License. This award is given out annually to recognize efforts to raise awareness about the importance of utilizing cutting-edge advanced security features in government-issued identification documents to reduce the risk of identity theft and fraud.

“We at DMV are honored to receive such an important award that recognizes the work we have done to make sure that the driver licenses and non-driver ID cards we provide New Yorkers are as secure as possible,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Our identity documents utilize the most state-of-the art security features currently on the market, making them nearly impossible to counterfeit. It is our priority to continue our pursuit of the latest and greatest in this field and stay one step ahead of criminals.”

