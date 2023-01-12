Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Oswego County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, January 12, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN OSWEGO COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Oswego County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, January 14, in Oswego.

When: Saturday, January 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Oswego City School Transportation Department, 22 Richard Benjamin Boulevard, Oswego.

For more information, contact Aine Foley at (315) 343-2344 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

