Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,865 in the last 365 days.

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Oswego County

GTSC News Banner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
Thursday, January 12, 2023

 

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN OSWEGO COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round 

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Oswego County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, January 14, in Oswego.

When: Saturday, January 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 
Where: Oswego City School Transportation Department, 22 Richard Benjamin Boulevard, Oswego. 
For more information, contact Aine Foley at (315) 343-2344 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.  

###

You just read:

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Oswego County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.