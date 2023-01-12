Stephen G. Bell’s ‘Gabriel Project’ Adds Estate Planning to Legal Services for Low-income, Poor
The Gabriel Project, a nonprofit from Stephen G. Bell, now provides free estate planning services to needy people in the central suburbs of St. Louis.
With the expansion of The Gabriel Project into estate planning services, we can practice preventive law. Being proactive will help our clients preserve their wealth for themselves and their families.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gabriel Project, a Missouri nonprofit established by attorney Stephen G. Bell to provide free legal services to poor people in Kirkwood and nearby communities, has launched a new program to provide free estate planning services to needy people in the central suburbs of St. Louis. This program addresses the critical need for estate planning for the poor, whose modest holdings are often not passed in full to the next generation, thereby continuing the cycle of poverty.
— Stephen G. Bell
According to a 2019 article in Shelterforce, an independent publication that serves community development practitioners across the United States, for Americans in the bottom 20th percentile of wealth, homes accounted for approximately 69 percent of wealth. Comparatively, for Americans in the top 20th percentile of wealth, homes accounted for approximately just 20 percent of wealth. (https://shelterforce.org/2019/03/01/can-estate-planning-preserve-economic-assets-in-low-income-communities/)
The Gabriel Project works with local clergy to identify individuals and families who need help. Potential clients meet with Mr. Bell and other attorneys, who give legal advice to them and, where appropriate, handle their cases to conclusion.
“Most of The Gabriel Project’s efforts in the last 15 years have been reactive, helping people in crisis situations, including estate issues,” said Bell. “With the expansion of The Gabriel Project into estate planning services, we will be able to practice preventive law. Being proactive will help our clients preserve their wealth for themselves and their families.”
About The Gabriel Project
Formed in 2006 by St. Louis attorney Stephen G. Bell, The Gabriel Project serves individuals who have limited access to the legal system in a variety of matters, including family law, housing, consumer law, probate, and employment law. It is fully funded by Bell at no charge to its clients, and without outside financial assistance. Bell chose the name in honor of his mother, Jean Gabriel Bell, and Christianity’s Angel Gabriel. The name “Gabriel” means “God is my strength.” Since its founding, Bell’s volunteer work with The Gabriel Project earned placement of his name on Missouri’s “Wall of Fame.” which recognizes Missouri lawyers who have performed extensive pro bono services.
dan j. mcgrath
dan j, mcgrath & assoc
+1 314-608-6376
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn