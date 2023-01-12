Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort Lauderdale
Alex Katz In Good Company at New River Fine Art
His iconic style, stripped of all but the most essential elements, is now being reexamined and has found new appreciation among critics in light of his Guggenheim retrospective.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New River Fine Art is proud to announce, Alex Katz – In Good Company, an exhibition consisting of original paintings, drawings, fine art prints, and sculpture by American Icon, Alex Katz opening January 20, 2023.
— Lisa Burgess, President, New River Fine Art
The exhibition offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of Katz’s style and his signature minimalistic aesthetic, while reflecting the artist’s continued experimentation with form and color. The result is a curated exhibition that is timeless yet continuously feels innovative.
Over the course of his more than seven-decade career, this championed artist has created an impressive body of work that includes portraiture, landscapes, and still life. Nevertheless, many of his most iconic paintings feature his wife and muse, Ada. Recently, the artist revisited some of his favorite paintings of his beloved spouse by creating The Ada Portfolio consisting of ten new fine art prints that will be featured in New River Fine Art’s exhibition.
“In Good Company features both new prints and a host of works from Katz’s archives”, states Lisa Burgess, President of New River Fine Art. “Once criticized for working with the figure when Abstract Expressionism was sweeping across the art world, Katz always forged his own path. His iconic style, stripped of all but the most essential elements, is now being reexamined and has found new appreciation among critics in light of his Guggenheim retrospective.”
New River Fine Art’s exhibition, Alex Katz – In Good Company, will briefly coincide with The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum exhibition, Alex Katz: Gathering, a career retrospective on view from October 21, 2022, through February 20, 2023.
“The fact that Katz is 95 years old and still producing artwork at such a high caliber is a testament to his creative drive,” said Wissam Elghoul, Gallery Director. “These are some of the finest prints I’ve seen in years.”
Alex Katz – In Good Company is sure to delight both longtime fans of Katz's work and those just discovering his unique vision.
