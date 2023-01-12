Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation Awards More Than $50,000 to Grant Recipients

Thirty-one therapeutic riding programs and horse rescue groups received 2022 grant funding from the PNHS Foundation. Photo by Brittany Ann Photography In addition to providing grant funding, the PNHS Foundation also hosts the LifeVac Therapeutic Riding Championships each year on “Foundation Friday” during the horse show. Pictured at the 2022 event is Therapy Horse of the Year "Duncan" of Walnut Grove Th

The Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation has named 31 therapeutic riding and equine rescue programs as the 2022 PNHS Foundation grant recipients.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation publicly announced this week that 31 therapeutic riding and equine rescue programs have been named as the PNHS Foundation’s 2022 grant recipients.

Each year, the PNHS Foundation makes annual grants available to equine non-profit organizations for charitable and educational purposes. Thanks to the support of generous sponsors and the continued growth of the PNHS – a prestigious US Equestrian Heritage Competition held each October at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, PA – the Foundation was this year able to award more than $50,000 in total funding.

The 2022 PNHS Foundation grant recipients are as follows:

A Broken Spur Riding Academy – Beaver, WV

Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program – Hinton, WV

Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center – Buffalo, NY

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Assoc. – Grantville, PA

Therapeutic Riding at Centenary University – Hackettsville, NJ

Cloverleaf Equine Center – Clifton, VA

Days End Farm Horse Rescue – Woodbine, MD

Dream Catchers – Williamsburg, VA

EOS Therapeutic Riding Center – Bloomsburg, PA

Equine Assisted Living of South Florida – Coconut Creek, FL

Franklin County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Center – Chambersburg, PA

GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center – Milford, PA

Graceful Acres – Halifax, PA

Greystone Manor – Lancaster, PA

Hope Springs Equestrian Therapy – Chester Springs, PA

Horses & Horizons – New Ringgold, PA

Kent Association of Riding Therapy, Inc. – Worton, MD

Leg Up Farm – Mt. Wolf, PA

Mane Stream Therapeutic Riding – Oldwick, NJ

Manito Life Center – Allentown, PA

Metropolitan Equestrian Team – New York, NY

Omega Horse Rescue – Airville, PA

Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy – Philadelphia, PA

Promise Landing Farm, Inc. – Upper Marlboro MD

Reins of Life – Landenburg PA

Reins of Rhythm – Fayetteville, PA

Special Equestrians – Warrington, PA

TRRAC (Thoroughbred Retirement Rehabilitation & Careers – West Chester, PA

The Children's TherAplay Foundation, Inc. – Carmel, IN

The Helping Horseshoe Therapeutic Riding Club – Andover, NJ

Walnut Grove Therapeutic Center, Inc. – Dover, PA

“For us, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show is about so much more than the top equestrian competition held each October; it’s also the primary vessel that makes it possible to give back through the PNHS Foundation,” said Susie Shirk, Executive Director of the PNHS. “The Foundation is the heart of what we do, and we’re extremely appreciative of all of the sponsors, donors, exhibitors and spectators that have made it possible to continue to increase the Foundation’s giving and its mission of ‘Enriching Lives Through Equestrian Sport.’”

Elaine Smith, Program Director for Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center in New Ringgold, PA, shared, “We are especially grateful for these funds during this still difficult year due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic. The grant will help us to replace our worn helmets to help keep our special riders safe.”

For groups like Special Equestrians in Warrington, PA, the grant funding will allow them to create an emergency medical fund for the organizations’ horses. Other organizations will continue to grow therapeutic riding programs, like those offered at Leg Up Farm in Mt. Wolf, PA, where they hope to provide 15,000 therapy appointments in 2023.

Renée Bench, President of Kent Association of Riding Therapy in Worton, MD, said, “[The PNHS Foundation’s gift] will be put to good use funding various components necessary for the success of the program: PATH Certified riding instruction, horse care and equipment, special lifts and ramps, helmets and safety gear for the riders and insurances. The therapeutic riding program can truly change a life, bringing joy, self-esteem and riding skills to special needs children and adults.”

Applications for the 2023 PNHS Foundation grants will be made available in July.

In addition to providing grant funding, the PNHS Foundation also hosts the LifeVac Therapeutic Riding Championships each year on “Foundation Friday” during the horse show. For more information on the PNHS visit www.panational.org.

The 2023 Pennsylvania National Horse Show will be held October 12-22. Sponsorship opportunities are available now. Contact Brenda@panational.org for sponsorship information.

About the Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization dedicated to “Enriching Lives Through Equestrian Sport,” by providing support for therapeutic riding and equine rescue programs. Through the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, the Foundation is able to make grants available for charitable and educational purposes and host the annual LifeVac Therapeutic Riding Championships. To learn more about the PNHS Foundation, click here, and to learn more about the LifeVac Therapeutic Riding Championships, click here.

About the Pennsylvania National Horse Show

For 76 years, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show has hosted top horses and riders from across the country and around the world for top-caliber hunter, jumper and equitation competition at the historic Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, PA. US Equestrian has honored the championship event with the prestigious Heritage Competition classification as one of the longest-standing indoor horse shows in the United States.

Highlight events of the PNHS include the Dover Saddlery/US Equestrian Federation Hunter Seat Medal Final, which attracts more than 200 junior riders each year; the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships; the Grand Prix de Penn National, featuring many of the sport’s top show jumpers; the USEF/National Collegiate Equestrian Association Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final; the Penn National Jumper Championships; and much, much more.

To learn more about the PNHS, to be held October 12-22, 2023, please visit PAnational.org.

