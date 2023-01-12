Proctorio named transformative company in 2023 GSV 150

The list recognizes the most transformational digital learning and workforce skills companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 GSV 150 recognized Proctorio as a top edtech company impacting global learning and improving access to quality education.

GSV Ventures, a female-led venture capital fund, chose the top 150 from 4,000 edtech companies after carefully assessing their reach, impact, growth, and scalability. GSV estimates that together, these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people -- almost half of the global population -- and generate approximately $25 billion in revenue.

Proctorio, a privately-owned company, was named among the top 150 companies revolutionizing the world of education technology and remains an industry leader in remote proctoring.

"We are excited to release the annual GSV 150, a selection of the leading private companies in digital learning and workforce skilling," said Alexandra Argo, investor at GSV Ventures. "As we enter into what we call a 'Brave New World,' it is clear that you can't use an old map to navigate a new world. This impressive group of companies continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of learners and businesses at scale. After evaluating over 4,000 companies globally, we are proud to present the list of the 150 most impactful companies in digital learning that are leading the charge in providing ALL people equal access to the future."

The GSV 150 includes edtech companies specializing in early childhood, K-12, higher education, adult consumer, and workforce learning. Proctorio was originally developed as an accommodation and has since evolved into a tool for validating degrees and certifications worldwide.

"Proctorio is proud to be recognized as one of the GSV 150," said Mike Olsen, CEO and founder of Proctorio. "We believe education should be a right, not a privilege, and this recognition shows our efforts to make that vision a reality are paying off."

About Proctorio

Proctorio is a comprehensive remote proctoring service offering identity verification and exam-proctoring services to more than 4,000 higher education, K-12, corporate, and federal institutions around the world, proctoring more than 30 million exams in 2021 alone. With the lowest bandwidth requirements in the industry, Proctorio prioritizes accessibility and promotes equality in education. End-to-end encryption offers unparalleled user privacy and data security, and the browser extension integrates seamlessly with most learning management systems (LMS) and third-party assessment platforms. A suite of Lock Down, Recording, and Verification options allows exam administrators to customize exams for their needed level of test security. Proctorio currently serves 4 million active weekly users and has proctored more than 80 million exams since 2013 while maintaining 99.991% uptime. Learn more about Proctorio at proctorio.com.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in education and skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all. Hosted in San Diego, over 5,300 people attended in April 2022. Speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.

