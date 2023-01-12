Motion and Post Producers Get Opportunity to Level-Up Their Skills with Launch of Deducers

Deducers founders: production industry veteran Rebecca Olson and professor/lecturer Dr. Kacey Warren Deducers is a first-of-its-kind professional training program for producers working in motion design and post-production.

The new professional training program provides instruction focused on 5 core competencies: scheduling, budgeting, resourcing, managing scope and guiding others.

DENVER, COLO., UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producers working in the specialized intersection of motion design and post-production will soon have the opportunity to level-up their skills thanks to the launch of Deducers, a first-of-its-kind professional training program now enrolling new students. With an in-depth, interactive format, the program is designed to provide producers with the knowledge and confidence to lead better teams and provide impeccable service to clients.

The Deducers curriculum, developed by production industry veteran Rebecca Olson and professor/lecturer Dr. Kacey Warren, draws from a combined 40+ years of practice in motion, post and higher education. Recognizing a void for such training in the industry, Rebecca and Kacey focused the program around developing five core competencies – scheduling, budgeting, resourcing, managing scope and guiding others -- to help elevate producers at all sizes of creative studios and all stages in their professional journeys.

“In launching Deducers, we found that there really are no other educational courses for producers specializing in motion design and post-production, and yet the need for this kind of professional development is greater now than ever before,” Rebecca explained. “Before COVID, producers trying to move up the ranks often learned by shadowing others in their studios, which didn’t always yield the best habits. With more people working remotely today, a lot of producers are flying by the seat of their pants and ultimately weighing down their teams.”

Added Kacey: “Our goal with the Deducers program is to instill best practices that allow creative studios to become more efficient and effective so they can take on greater challenges that equate to increased revenue and continued growth. We also want to create a community of producers who can rely on one another as they continue through their careers, deal with difficult situations and celebrate their successes.”

The Deducers program features three levels of professional training in 10-week courses. Enrolling students now for a February 14 start date is Flame, which is designed for junior or associate producers looking to level up. Flame fuels participants with expert tips on how to create scope proposals and leverage scope agreements to manage jobs effectively. Students will learn how to identify resources, negotiate rates and guide teams efficiently through productive communications. Register HERE.

The two other courses -- Spark (for coordinators or production assistants) and Blaze (for mid- and senior-level producers) – will kick off in June.

About The Deducers Team

Rebecca Olson is an accomplished veteran in the industry with over 20 years of experience producing broadcast commercials, movie teasers, trailers, VFX, network branding and corporate and interactive videos. Launching her career at Imaginary Forces, she has since worked at some of the most well-known design and animation houses in the country, including Psyop, Superfad, Blind, Buck and Spillt.

Dr. Kacey Warren has 20 years of experience in higher education, working as a senior instructional designer, dean, professor, lecturer, and mentor. She’s also the author of "Recognizing Justice for Citizens with Cognitive Disabilities." Her husband, Ed Rhine, owner and executive creative director of Spillt, first brought her into the creative world, where she now harnesses her craft to address the professional needs of producers in production industries. Dr. Warren received her PhD in Philosophy from CU Boulder.

For more information, please visit www.deducers.com or connect via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.