Cryptoroof launched an easier way to sell homes globally. Even with digital assets like Bitcoin
Cryptoroof, a global real estate listing platform launches its revolutionary platform that allows users to buy and sell properties on a global scale.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptoroof.com, a revolutionary global real estate listing platform, announces its official launch to the public.
Cryptoroof allows users to list properties for sale and rent globally, making it easy for individuals to buy and sell homes, both traditionally and with digital assets.
With users from over 150 countries and growing daily, Cryptoroof is quickly becoming the go-to platform for real estate transactions. The platform is also attracting attention from realtors and real estate brokers looking to gain more exposure and attract more clients.
"We're excited to be bridging the gap between digital assets and real property," said Isaac Ivgi, co-founder of Cryptoroof. "We believe that the only way for real adoption of cryptocurrencies is to have real, simple ways for users to transact, and that's where Cryptoroof steps in."
The founders of Cryptoroof, Isaac Ivgi and Eytan Grossman, understand the trend of a more global world where people are increasingly interested in exploring new areas of living . Cryptoroof acts as a property listing marketplace, and is building out a concierge system to simplify the home buying and renting process internationally from beginning to end, even with digital assets.
"We're making it easy for anyone to buy and sell properties, even if they're not familiar with digital assets," said Eytan Grossman, co-founder of Cryptoroof. "Sellers don't even need to accept crypto for them to make a sale. Our concierge system will handle the complexities of currency exchange for sellers, making sure they receive the currency of their choice for the sale."
Cryptoroof is committed to making it easy for anyone to buy and sell properties, regardless of their experience with digital assets. The platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it accessible to anyone looking to buy or sell property.
"We're excited to be a part of the future of real estate transactions, and we believe that Cryptoroof is the key to making it happen," said Isaac Ivgi. "We're looking forward to helping people all over the world buy and sell properties with ease and confidence."
For more information about Cryptoroof, please visit their website at cryptoroof.com.
