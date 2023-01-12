Submit Release
Foundation for Louisiana Students Board of Directors Announces New University View Academy Superintendent

University View Academy Logo

Dr. Quentina Timoll Appointed New Superintendent

BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Louisiana Students (FLS) Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Quentina Timoll as the new Superintendent of University View Academy (UVA) following its board meeting earlier this week. Dr. Timoll began work on January 10, 2023.

Dr. Timoll brings more than 20 years of educational leadership experience to UVA. She previously served as Chief of Staff for the Louisiana Department of Education. Prior to that, she served as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction and the Innovation Network Leader for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Dr. Timoll also previously served as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction in St. John the Baptist Parish. In these roles, Dr. Timoll raised the bar for teaching and learning through the adoption and strategic alignment of curriculum, instruction, assessment, and professional development.

Dr. Timoll holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Louisiana State University, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Southern University A&M College, a Master of Education in School Administration and Supervision from University of Louisiana Monroe, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

University View Academy is a Louisiana-based, tuition-free, K-12 online public charter school available to students statewide from any parish. As one of the most innovative virtual charter schools in Louisiana, we offer a unique online environment with certified teachers and proven curricula that allow student families the flexibility and freedom to learn in a way that fits their lifestyle needs.

www.UniversityView.academy

Traci Payne
University View Academy
+1 225-339-9970
email us here
