Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service awards contract to Cadcorp

National fire service selects workload modelling and risk modelling software from Cadcorp

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has selected Cadcorp SIS Desktop with the resource planning and performance monitoring application Cadcorp Workload Modeller, and Cadcorp Risk Modeller for analysing community risk. The procurement includes Cadcorp support, training, and specialist consultancy services.

SIS Desktop has been implemented to support the Workload Modeller and Risk Modeller applications and will also provide a wide range of Geographic Information System (GIS) functionality. The software will work with background maps under the Northern Ireland Mapping Agreement NIMA, and HERE road network.

NIFRS has 68 Fire Stations across Northern Ireland. As part of its Community Risk Management Plan, it aims to ensure the effective deployment of all organisational assets and activities to mitigate community risk in the most effective way and support community safety. Using Workload Modeller, NIFRS can explore the impact of various resourcing strategies on operational performance.

Paul Harper, Deputy Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “To ensure Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) effectively serves the community across Northern Ireland, it must accurately assess and analyse the risks faced by individuals and the community. This risk information allows us to target our fire safety, business safety and response activities in the most efficient and effective way to reduce those risks and enhance firefighter safety. To assist us in undertaking this task, we are pleased to have introduced specific software and support services from Cadcorp that will support us in delivering effective and consistent data consolidation, analysis, and reporting.”

Cadcorp SIS is used by the majority of UK Fire Services for a wide range of GIS and web mapping applications. The software is instrumental in strategic and operational activities such as resource planning and performance reporting, risk analysis, and command and control. To find out more, visit https://www.cadcorp.com/market-sectors/emergency-services/


