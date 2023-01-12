Enrique Alvarez of Vector Global Logistics Named 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Honorees Combine to Contribute Generate Over $36 Billion in Revenue
It is an incredible honor to be among this year’s honorees. I look forward to being a part of this community and seeing how we can come together to help Georgia flourish in 2023.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Enrique Alvarez, Co-founder and Managing Director of Vector Global Logistics, as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues.
— Enrique Alvarez, Managing Director
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Enrique Alvarez is a Co-founder and Managing Director at Vector Global Logistics, which is dedicated to changing the world through supply chain operations. He is proud to attribute Vector’s success and growing social impact to its results-based culture, passionate teams, and its desire to develop real partnerships with clients.
“It is an incredible honor to be among this year’s honorees,” states Alvarez. “Our team works hard to represent Georgia well and help our state prosper, and in looking at this year’s list, I can see that is true for my fellow 99 honorees as well. I look forward to being a part of this community and seeing how we can come together to help Georgia flourish in 2023.”
Enrique Alvarez will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on April 27, 2023, at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings, the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.
In addition to the awards ceremony on April 27th, this year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online as well as be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
For more information about the Georgia Titan 100, please visit www.titan100.biz.
For more information about Vector Global Logistics, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
# # #
Kristi Porter
Vector Global Logistics
+1 404-554-1150 ext. 109
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn