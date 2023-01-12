Governor Wolf Announces $236 Million Investment in Water Infrastructure Projects in 17 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m proud of everything that we have accomplished together, and I know that as the commonwealth continues to make increased investments through state and federal funding, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we will see communities continue to rebuild and grow stronger and more vibrant than ever.”

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, federal grants to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

“While I’m incredibly proud of the infrastructure improvements that we’ve been able to participate in, I know that this is just the foundation for future administrations,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am confident that this hard work is just the beginning and, while PENNVEST celebrated $10 billion in clean water investments last year, that number will continue to grow and the commitment to the health and welfare of our communities and our environment will remain.”

A list of project summaries follows:

Drinking Water Projects

Adams County

Biglerville Borough Authority – received a $2,000,000 loan to replace 3,350 feet of water main with 8-inch ductile iron pipe and 1,250 feet of water service lateral. The project will reduce system leakage and increase overall water flow.

Allegheny County

***Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority – received a $3,707,279 loan and a $9,647,471 grant to replace approximately 988 prioritized lead service lines, affecting residences that have been identified as either low-income populations or homes of children under six years of age and/or women of child-bearing age. The project will address lead-contamination issues identified in a Consent Order and Agreement.

***West View Water Authority – received a $2,580,019 loan and a $5,419,981 grant to replace approximately 750 existing lead service lines with more than 25,000 feet of 1-inch copper water service line. The project will address a residential population that has been identified as low-income and will contribute to a Source Water Protection Plan approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. ***Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority – received a $3,370,720 loan and a $6,320,492 grant to replace approximately 1,005 existing lead service lines with 5,000 feet of 1-inch copper water service line. The project will address a residential population that has been identified as low-income and will contribute to a Source Water Protection Plan approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Bedford County

*Bedford Township Municipal Authority – received a $5,186,000 loan to extend a public drinking water system to approximately 130 residential homes within Bedford Township, installing approximately 33,800 feet of waterline. The project will increase service reliability and address E. coli and coliform contamination in private wells.

Bucks County

***Perkasie Regional Authority – received a $3,680,000 grant to extend public drinking water service to 53 dwellings currently utilizing private wells contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The project will address groundwater contamination issues and improve fire protection with the installation of 10 fire hydrants.

Chester County

***Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. – received a $6,000,000 loan to replace 450 lead and galvanized service lines in the West Chester service area with 18,000 feet of new line. This project will eliminate a source of lead exposure to customers in the service area and contribute to a Source Water Protection Plan approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Columbia County

*Benton Municipal Water and Sewer Authority – received a $1,770,500 loan and a $529,500 grant to install a secondary water tank and associated, updated system controls to enable the ability to alarm and automatically shut down the system. The project will extend the useful life of the water system and satisfy a Consent Order and Agreement requiring automatic monitoring of treated water quality.

Franklin County

***Bear Valley Franklin County Pennsylvania Joint Authority – received an $8,500,000 loan to install three drinking water wells in Peters Township and establish an interconnection with the Fort Loudoun Water Treatment Facility. The project will result in increased availability of water and improved reliability of service to the community.

Lancaster County

East Cocalico Township Authority – received a $2,095,000 loan to replace 10,050 feet of existing water main with 8-inch ductile iron, cement-lined water main, as well as new copper water laterals. The project will contribute to improved ability to operate and maintain water distribution facilities and increase the reliability of service. ***East Cocalico Township Authority – received a $9,000,000 loan to replace 3,665 feet of water main, laterals and fire hydrants throughout the Kurtz Road service area. This project is the initial phase of a programmatic financing commitment and will ensure continued delivery of safe, potable water to the service area.

Lebanon County

Richland Borough – received a $981,853 loan to install 2,875 feet of piping and a submersible pump within an 8-inch well. The project will create a redundant source of water supply and increase water pressure and fire suppression service throughout the service area.

Lehigh County

***Northampton Borough Municipal Authority – received a $5,707,000 loan to rehabilitate an existing 2-million-gallon water storage tank while constructing an additional 3-million-gallon water storage tank. The project will improve the long-term viability of the distribution network and allow the Authority to continue to meet current and future system demands.

Tioga County

Municipal Authority of the Borough of Mansfield – received a $1,699,616 loan to replace 4,620 feet of water line and associated hydrants and valve stops. The project will ensure safe drinking water is accessible throughout the service area and replace undersized, leaking infrastructure.

Wastewater Projects

Bedford County

**Bedford Township Municipal Authority – received a $7,408,000 loan to install 39,200 feet of sewer line and 4,100 feet of force main as part of a sewer system extension. The project will replace malfunctioning septic systems which are causing groundwater contamination and impacting local drinking water supply.

Cambria County

***Portage Area Sewer Authority – received a $1,144,746 loan and a $7,463,854 grant to install 19,000 feet of new sanitary sewer collection line and convert the existing line into storm sewer lines. The project will result in elimination of flooding and overflows from a treatment plant, reducing the risk of sewage discharge into the Conemaugh River.

Clearfield County

Curwensville Municipal Authority – received a $637,200 loan and a $2,498,800 grant to continue replacement of an outdated sanitary sewer system by slip lining 14,950 feet of clay sewer mains, installing 400 feet of new sewer and 6,000 feet of lateral replacements. The project will result in the elimination of excess inflow and infiltration into the collection system.

Lancaster County

East Cocalico Township Authority– received a $3,655,000 loan to replace 5,940 feet of sanitary sewer piping and add cured-in-place lining of 3,580 feet of sewer piping. The project will preserve the useful life of the system and eliminate potential contamination of surrounding groundwater. ***Lancaster Area Sewer Authority – received a $111,215,000 loan to address the Little Conestoga interceptor system by upgrading several regional pump stations and making trucked waste improvements. The project will provide an upgraded treatment facility that can ensure compliance with Chesapeake Bay nutrient cap loads and a nutrient reduction directive from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Tioga County

Mansfield Borough – received a $1,119,300 loan and a $2,216,213 grant to replace existing sanitary sewer lines with 5,900 feet of gravity sewer lines, while also replacing 3,140 feet of stormwater piping. The project will address inflow and infiltration into the sewer collection system, eliminating flooding and potentially-hazardous conditions during heavy rains.

Wayne County

***Central Wayne Regional Authority – received a $1,260,000 loan and a $4,165,550 grant to replace 10,000 feet of sanitary sewer main and associated sewer laterals. The project will address leakage throughout the system, eliminating untreated sewage from flowing into local groundwater.

Stormwater Projects

Centre County

Borough of State College – received a $2,440,892 loan to replace 1,320 feet of stormwater piping and associated junction boxes and inlets. The project will reduce inflow and infiltration issues in the wastewater collection system and improve the quality of water that deposits into the Spring Creek watershed.

Erie County

City of Erie – received a $3,321,024 loan to rehabilitate the Garrison Run stormwater system by relining 2,700 feet of piping and repairing an existing concrete headwall located at the discharge point. The project will eliminate the risk of future property damage due to catastrophic failure and create a healthier environment within a disadvantaged community.

Lancaster County

**OZFund, Inc. – received a $1,823,693 loan to develop an onsite stormwater management system, including a 6,012 square-foot green roof, two underground filtration basins, and 967 feet of stormwater conveyance. The project will reduce stormwater flow into the City of Lancaster’s combined sewer system, as well as sediment runoff into the Conestoga River.

Northampton County

**Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority – received an $8,022,000 loan to retrofit four existing stormwater basins, increasing the total volume of stormwater that can be retained during wet weather events. The project will reduce sediment and nutrient pollution and significant flooding while also addressing pollution-reduction requirements established in the Township’s stormwater permit.

* denotes projects that have Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

** denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds

*** denotes projects that are funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act