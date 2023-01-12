Submit Release
MowingMagic to Sell Robot Lawn Mowers in the US

MowingMagic has announced that they have entered into an agreement with Mammotion to sell their robot lawn mowers in the United States

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MowingMagic has announced that they have entered into an agreement with Mammotion to sell their robot lawn mowers in the United States. The Luba model, which is currently available for pre-purchase on MowingMagic.com, is a perimeter wire-free robot lawn mower that has had a successful Kickstarter campaign just recently ended.

With this announcement, MowingMagic became one of the first US companies to distribute Mammotion's robot lawnmowers. "We are very excited about our new relationship with Mammotion," said the owner of MowingMagic, Jason Keeley "Their technology is some of the best in the industry and we know that our customers are going to love it."

Robot lawn mowers have been gaining popularity in recent years as they become more affordable and easier to use. They provide a convenient way for homeowners to maintain their yards without having to worry about gas, oil, or emissions. For more information or to purchase a Luba robot lawnmower now, visit MowingMagic.com.

