Mendelson Consulting Named Among Bob Scott’s VAR Stars 2022
Demonstrating ongoing commitment to SMB and Mid-Market customers, Mendelson Consulting among select group of value-added resellers for 10th consecutive year.PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendelson Consulting has been selected as a member of the Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2022, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.
Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size and many different software publishers of accounting software.
“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Bob Scott said.
“Mendelson Consulting is in the business of providing our clients with real solutions to complex problems” says Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA/CITP, founder and CEO of Mendelson Consulting. “I am honored that Mendelson Consulting is recognized for this effort and is once again included as a VAR Star. Our proven expertise in operations, business process improvement and cloud services, along with finance and accounting software, allows us to support a vast client portfolio of businesses from a variety of backgrounds and sizes, including fast-growing startups to well-established enterprises. We endeavor to always be a star for our clients, and we appreciate the continued recognition of our efforts.”
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.
About Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting, and implementing business management systems.
Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller, and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more. Visit https://MendelsonConsulting.com to learn more.
