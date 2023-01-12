Submit Release
Latest News: Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden today announced that Joni Mitchell, an icon among music makers, will be the next recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Mitchell will be honored with a tribute concert March 1 in Washington, D.C., that will premiere on PBS stations nationwide on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings).

