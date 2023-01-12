PERFORMIVE CEO GARY SIMAT RECOGNIZED WITHIN THE 2023 GEORGIA TITAN 100

Titan 100

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the recipients of the 2023 Georgia Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Gary Simat, Chef Executive Officer, Performive as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. Gary Simat is the CEO and Co-Founder of Performive, a secure, managed multi-cloud provider for mid-sized enterprises and. The company is based in Georgia and was founded by Gary and his colleagues in 2005, now boasting a team comprised of over 100 individuals. Performive specializes in providing growing mid-sized companies enterprise-grade solutions. In over 20 global locations, they deliver secure, VMware basesd cloud solutions with world-class support, on-demand engineering assistance, and enterprise security solutions.

"It's exciting to be part of an elite group of Georgia based operators. At Performive we strive to provide value to our customers through excellent service. The success our clients see translates to continued career advancement for the Performive team members.” Said Gary Simat, CEO of Performive.

Gary will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on April 27th,2023 at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture.

This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.