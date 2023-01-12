Pensacola Dentistry Proud to Achieve 32 Years of Successful Business
Perdido Bay Dental, a dentistry in Pensacola for dental implants, cosmetic crowns and much more, is celebrating 32 years of business.
We couldn’t be any more thankful for how much love the community has shown us these last 32 years.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perdido Bay Dental, a top dentistry in Pensacola for dental implants, cosmetic crowns and much more, is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 32 years of successful business this year. Initially starting their company on January 2, 1991, this is a milestone that is difficult to achieve, but for the Perdido Bay Dental's team in Pensacola, one that deserves to be mentioned.
The industry of performing quality services is one of gratitude, acknowledgement, and valor. This is extremely important with businesses that specialize in implant, cosmetic, and general dentistry. For the last thirty two years, Perdido Bay Dental has accomplished just that. Using the latest technology including 3D Imaging CT Scan which enables them to predictably place and restore implants in one office. Their on-site lab enables them to work together with their technicians as a team in delivering faster, more convenient care!
“This is a big milestone for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients happy,” Dr. Steve Djuric said, who is the owner and founder of Perdido Bay Dental. “We couldn’t be any more thankful for how much love the community has shown us these last 32 years.”
For the past 32 years, the Pensacola dental implants dentistry, that provides much-needed dental work to the public, has accomplished it all. Dr Djuric was one of the first dentists to utilize computer-guided surgical templates for dental implant surgery. He has been utilizing this technique for over 10 years, when his work was first documented and published in Spectrum Dialogue. The benefits of computer-guided dental implant surgery included increased reliability, shorter surgeries, and faster recover.
“We plan to reach another thirty two plus years of quality business for individuals all over Perdido, Pensacola, and surrounding areas,” Dr. Djuric said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just dentistry… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients.”
For more information regarding the family-run dental practice, Perdido Bay Dental, please visit perdidobaydental.com or call (850) 542-2577. The public can also visit Perdido Bay Dental's location at 12950 Lillian Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32506.
Computer-Guided Dental Implant Surgery