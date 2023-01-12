Event Network, has partnered with MishiPay to eliminate queues at the Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 12, 2023 -- Event Network, the leading operator of experiential retail in North America, has announced a partnership with MishiPay to deploy the Scan & Go solution in its stores at the Georgia Aquarium.
— Ryan Close
The new technology will allow guests to quickly and easily scan and pay for items directly from their mobile devices, eliminating the need for checkout lines and improving the overall shopping experience.
"We are constantly looking for ways to improve the guest experience at the Georgia Aquarium, and partnering with MishiPay allows us to do just that," said Ryan Close - Chief Technology Officer at Event Network. "With the Scan & Go solution, our guests can now shop at their own pace and convenience, providing an alternate way to pay should there be a line at the standard checkout stations.”
The MishiPay technology utilizes advanced algorithms to enable a seamless and secure checkout process. Customers simply scan the barcode of the items they wish to purchase using the MishiPay app, and then complete the transaction using their preferred payment method, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and debit/credit cards.
"We are thrilled to partner with Event Network and bring our technology to the Georgia Aquarium," said Mustafa Khanwala, CEO of MishiPay. "Our scan & go solution will enhance the guest experience and help Event Network streamline their operations, leading to increased efficiency and guest satisfaction."
The deployment of the MishiPay solution is part of Event Network's ongoing focus on innovative solutions that improve the guest experience at their locations. The Scan & Go technology has been available at the Georgia Aquarium since November 2022 with plans to roll out to additional store locations in the coming months.
About Event Network
Event Network is the leading retail and hospitality company serving the world's most beloved cultural attractions. With over 110 locations across the United States, Event Network partners with iconic institutions to create exceptional retail experiences that enhance the guest experience and maximum revenue potential.
About MishiPay
MishiPay is a technology company that provides innovative payment solutions for the retail industry. The company's scan & go solution uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to enable a seamless and secure checkout process for customers.
