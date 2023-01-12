Sonablate Corp. appoints Dr. Samuel Peretsman to Medical Director and Board of Directors
I am honored to be appointed Medical Director at Sonablate Corp. and am looking forward to bringing my wealth of urologic knowledge and experience to the company.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a global leader in minimally-invasive focused ultrasound technologies, today announced Dr. Samuel Peretsman has joined the organization as Medical Director and has been appointed to its Board of Directors as a Board Member. In this new position, Dr. Peretsman will be involved in peer-to-peer education activities, reviewing of treatment and training protocols, clinical data review and advocacy with third-party payors.
— Dr. Samuel Peretsman
“Dr. Peretsman has spent many years as a leading Sonablate HIFU user, physician trainer, and focal therapy advocate. He is joining Sonablate Corp. at a pivotal time for the company” says Alex Gonzalez, Chief Commercial Officer of Sonablate Corp. “With recent reimbursement updates from CMS and an increased interest in focal therapy within the urology community, Dr. Peretsman’s experience will be welcomed within the organization and our global customer base.”
Dr. Peretsman is a board-certified urologist, completing medical school at Boston University of Medicine, his residency at Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center, and his fellowship in Urologic Oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Most recently, Dr. Peretsman has been practicing at the Urology Specialists of the Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. He is a leading minimally invasive specialist having performed over 3,000 da Vinci robotic prostatectomies and having pioneered both cryotherapy and high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU). Dr. Peretsman has treated patients using Sonablate HIFU for over 17 years and has trained fellow US and International physicians on the technology.
“Spending over 17 years treating patients with Sonablate HIFU has given me confidence in the technology. I have seen personally how the treatment has changed patients and their families’ lives. I am honored to be appointed Medical Director at Sonablate Corp. and am looking forward to bringing my wealth of urologic knowledge and experience to the company.” Says Dr. Samuel Peretsman.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S and NMPA clearance in China; and Sonablate® 500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
Nicole Hill
Sonablate Corp.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter