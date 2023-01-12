Submit Release
Where's Buggy Tlc now available other than NYC

Buggy TLC Rental

Buggy Miami LOGO

Buggy Orlando

Well after a great success in NYC. Buggy TLC Car rental launches its services in Florida, Atlanta and Las Vegas too now.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buggy TLC is a privately held Tlc car rental company in Nyc with a Fleet of 6000 Cars. Buggy was founded in 2013. Current Revenue per annum is around $1B.

Buggy is the leader in providing pre-registered, fully Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) licensed and insured vehicles for immediate driving to on-demand drivers of companies such as Uber and Lyft. Thousands of drivers who cannot afford to buy a car for maintenance or any other reason are using buggy cars to drive for Uber and Lyft; even they offer to drive for any rideshare of their choice without any mileage restriction. Their mission is to make the process easier for drivers who want to become rideshare drivers. Their success is their economical rate, various cars, flexible return processes and the last but not least their customer first attitude.

After a great success in NYC, Buggy recently launched their services in Florida. In Florida, they are located in two central locations with the name Buggy Miami and Buggy Orlando; however, customers can avail of their services all over Florida. Other Than Florida, they also launched their services in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Detail contact and address info for each location.

Buggy Rideshare Rental Atlanta
c/o Elevator Factory 437 Memorial Dr SE, Suite A-2 Atlanta, GA 30312

Buggy Rideshare Rental Miami
114 NW 25th Street, #09, Miami, Florida

Buggy Orlando
1265 Pine Ave Orlando, FL 32824

Buggy NYC
445 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn NY, 1125

Zain Akram
Buggy Tlc
