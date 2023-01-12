Sailrock South Caicos takes luxury, serenity to another level
TURKS AND CAICOS, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having opened its doors more than five years ago, Sailrock South Caicos in Turks and Caicos has perfected its combination of luxury, sustainability and service to offer a unique Caribbean experience that’s hard to find in the western hemisphere.
Located on the island of South Caicos, known in the Turks and Caicos Islands as “The Big South” and the fishing capital of the British Overseas Territory, the five-star resort and residential villa community recently chalked up a bevy of awards, including the World’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort 2022 at the World Travel Awards in November, and the 2023 Condé Nast Johansens Best Service Award of Excellence for the Americas.
“We’re very happy with the brand and what we’ve been able to achieve with a combination of 35 secluded residential homes and beach villas in this beautiful environment,” said Sailrock’s managing director Kashmie Ali, a veteran Caribbean hotelier who has transformed many resort projects through the decades – at locations in the Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Eastern Caribbean.
A short island-hop flight from Providenciales, home to the fourth-largest coral reef in the world, an abundance of clear blue waters, a plethora of outdoor activities, and miles of undiscovered land, are just some of the charms of South Caicos, which is just 18 square-miles.
Known for its barefoot brand of luxury, Sailrock is nestled privately along pristine beaches and is an idyllic setting for those seeking authentic experiences, including dining in the local community.
“We have really created a niche for ourselves compared to other places in this region because of that very authentic Turks and Caicos vibe, which makes us unique and special,” said Ali, whose resort community offers a remote vacation experience akin to what one might find in remote island locales such as the Maldives or Polynesia.
Meticulously-planned, the low-density development currently includes an array of single- and multi-family residential accommodations on 750 acres of pristine land. In addition to enjoying the island’s unsurpassed beauty and charming village, the Sailrock ownership community benefits from the vast complement of resort amenities.
Serenity, luxury, and beauty are Sailrock’s core attributes. Spread over a naturally preserved environment, the Sailrock Peninsula includes not only the exceptional resort, but several private, upscale neighborhoods. Each area has distinctive attributes offering the best of full-service beachfront living or private neighborhoods with an array of unique homesites.
“We are also part-and-parcel of the community,” Ali noted, adding that the resort’s success and survival depends on “leveraging the resources of this exceptional island while we involve the community in curating a bespoke experience for our guests.”
Development plans at Sailrock include new beachfront units; tennis, basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts; an island orchard; and new family-friendly and wellness activities – all to be introduced slowly, sensibly, and sustainably, one project at a time.
