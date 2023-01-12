Submit Release
Christine Osazuwa to join Boostlingo for SXSW Women in Tech Meetup and New Podcast

Christine Osazuwa, music tech industry leader and advocate joins Boostlingo’s SXSW Meetup, “Women Driving Tech Innovation for Good” and podcast, “Do Gooders”

My goal in the work that I do is to drive diversity and equity in the music space, especially helping more people find opportunities to do what they love.”
— Christine Osazuwa
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Boostlingo announced that Christine Osazuwa will join their SXSW meetup for the tech industry track, “Women in Tech Driving Innovation for Good.” Osazuwa will also guest host the company’s inaugural episode of their new podcast, Do Gooders.

“One of our biggest strengths at Boostlingo is the people who sincerely want to do good through the work we do in innovative interpreting technology,” said Boostlingo Communications Director Madie Leon Riley. “Partnering with Christine is an incredible opportunity for us to learn from her knowledge as a changemaker in her industry, and to pass along that knowledge to others who want to do good with their work.”

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities.

The SXSW Women in Tech meetup will be at 4:00 pm CST at the Hilton Downtown on March 12, 2023. Osazuwa and Remer will lead attendees in breakout groups so attendees can get ideas from their peers, connect with each other on initiatives with potential for collaboration, and celebrate each other’s meaningful work in the tech industry.

The Boostlingo podcast, Do Gooders, is a podcast asking the question, “Is it possible to do good with innovative technology, and if so, how?” Episodes leading up to the SXSW meetup will feature other women in tech who are changemakers in their spaces. The podcast will be hosted bi-weekly by Leon Riley and Boostlingo VP of Language Access, Caroline Remer.

“My goal in the work that I do is to drive diversity and equity in the music space, especially helping more people find opportunities to do what they love,” said Osazuwa. “As Chief Strategy Officer at Shoobs, UK Director of shesaid.so, and the Founder of the Measure of Music virtual conference and hackathon, I’ve implemented innovative technology on my path to achieve that goal. I can’t wait to share that experience with listeners and those that join us at SXSW in March.”

Listeners can join the live recording of Do Gooders via Boostlingo’s LinkedIn at 12:30 pm CST, January 13. To learn more about SXSW and sign up to attend the meetup, users can visit sxsw.com.

About Boostlingo
Boostlingo is a language software and technology company based in Austin, TX. At Boostlingo we are reimagining interpretation through innovative technology that enables language access and improves global communication.


The Boostlingo platform includes video, phone, and on-demand interpreting, event interpreting and multilingual events, as well as interpreter management and scheduling tools for language service providers. In 2022, Boostlingo acquired VoiceBoxer, a remote simultaneous interpretation and video conferencing platform based in Copenhagen, and Interpreter Intelligence, an interpreter management and scheduling platform based out of San Francisco.
Learn more about Boostlingo at https://boostlingo.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/boostlingo
Website: https://boostlingo.com/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/boostlingo

About Christine Osazuwa
Originally from Baltimore, Christine got her start in music at 15. She holds degrees in music, marketing and data science and combined those passions into roles in data & marketing at Universal Music Sweden and Warner Music Group while based in London. Upon leaving WMG, Christine was Strategy Director at live music & travel startup, Pollen.

Currently, Christine is the Chief Strategy Officer for ticketing & event marketing startup Shoobs where she’s developing their marketing & brand partnerships strategy. She’s also the founder of Measure of Music Conference & Hackathon and the UK Director of global gender-minority music community shesaid.so.

Measure of Music: http://measureofmusic.com
shesaid.so: http://shesaid.so
Shoobs: http://shoobs.com

Personal Website: http://christineosazuwa.com
LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/christineosazuwa
Twitter: http://twitter.com/c_osazuwa

