TraitWare and Brightline Join Forces to Meet Today's Strict Budgetary and Security Requirements for Cyber Insurance

About TraitWare TraitWare’s enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), eliminating the need for usernames and passwords, while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, Enterprises can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offer NIST AAL2 level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames & passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, or misuse. For more information, visit www.traitware.com, call, or email contact@traitware.com.

