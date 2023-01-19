Infrastructure Renewal Company Acquires Two Industry Leaders in Pipe Inspection and Rehabilitation

Infrastructure Renewal Company (IRC) has officially acquired these two industry leaders in pipe inspection and rehabilitation. Insta-Pipe has specialized in water, wastewater and stormwater pipeline rehabilitation for over 40 years. UV-light cure CIPP installation for large diameter applications is Insta-Pipe's primary focus. Insta-Pipe's main office is located outside of Olympia, WA. Interactive Pipe Inspection (IPI), provides measurable and reliable asset data for engineering firms and municipalities to drive strategic decision making in places thought unreachable through their InReach™ Assessment.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infrastructure Renewal Company (IRC) has officially acquired Insta-Pipe, Inc. and IPI, Inc.

Dennis Smith, the founder of both Insta-Pipe and IPI, with over 40 years of industry experience will remain active with both organizations as a consultant and strategic partner. The official announcement was made in Phoenix, Arizona on January 10, 2023.

Jason Walborn recently appointed CEO of Insta-Pipe, and Kent Jordan President of IPI, will continue their roles, respectively, in addition to holding executive positions as officers within IRC. Smith stated, “I am honored and humbled to have someone with Jason’s background lead Insta-Pipe. He lives and breathes our purpose of delivering innovative solutions for our clients.”

Walborn added, “For many years I’ve witnessed Insta-Pipe and IPI’s ability to deliver on challenging projects. I am excited to be part of a purpose-driven organization and expand the company’s offerings and solutions to new markets.” Jordan, President of IPI also shared his excitement saying, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to expand on the foundation that Dennis Smith has laid for us. The leadership and knowledge that Jason has, set our companies up for success in the future.”

Before the acquisition, Insta-Pipe and IPI were known for tackling complex projects in the trenchless rehabilitation industry since the 90s. Insta-Pipe was one of the first UV-light cure-only shops in the country and will continue to focus on UV-light cure solutions with an emphasis on larger diameter pipeline infrastructure. IPI will continue to invest in and provide trenchless inspection technologies for engineers and municipalities using the latest advanced high-definition camera-equipped robotics.



About Infrastructure Renewal Company (IRC)

IRC is expanding its portfolio of businesses in the US infrastructure sector by acquiring related companies with an emphasis on culture. This expansion strategy allows them to diversify offerings for aged infrastructure in water markets with a company-wide team-first culture focused on leadership development. https://irc-corp.com/

About Insta-Pipe

Insta-Pipe has specialized in water, wastewater and stormwater pipeline rehabilitation for over 40 years. UV-light cure CIPP installation for large diameter applications is Insta-Pipe's primary focus. Insta-Pipe's main office is located outside of Olympia, WA and they opened an additional office in Phoenix, AZ in mid-2022 in partnership with IRC. www.insta-pipe.com.

About Interactive Pipe Inspection (IPI)

Interactive Pipe Inspection (IPI), provides measurable and reliable asset data for engineering firms and municipalities to drive strategic decision making in places though unreachable through their INREACH™ Assessment.

www.ipi-pipe.com



