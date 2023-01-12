Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,971 in the last 365 days.

Hitman: Freelancer available on Keymailer

Keymailer's Hitman: Freelance

BRISTOL, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good news for press & influencers who love HITMAN. The highly-anticipated Hitman: Freelancer, is now available here for influencers and press to review. The review key gives access to all three games from the HITMAN series, plus the brand new, single-player mode, worth approximately $50, and now branded as Hitman: World of Assassination. Selected press and influencers may also be eligible for an audience giveaway.

Set after the HITMAN III epilogue, the Freelancer game mode presents new rogue-like elements, a customizable safehouse, and requires more strategic planning. It’s going to launch on January 26th, 2023.

The HITMAN series is a stealth video game franchise created by IO Interactive. You control a clone assassin, called Agent 47, who is assigned by the International Contract Agency to eliminate targets from all around the world.

It’s time to go freelance!

About Keymailer & Game.Press
Keymailer is the market leader in game influencer marketing, offering direct access to over 50,000 verified influencers worldwide. Together with its sister site, Game.Press, a resource for press outlets to access games for review, they have an audience of 3.4 billion consumers.

Thomas Brumpton
Keymailer
7376448856 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hitman: Freelancer available on Keymailer

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.