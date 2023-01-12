Hitman: Freelancer available on Keymailer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Good news for press & influencers who love HITMAN. The highly-anticipated Hitman: Freelancer, is now available here for influencers and press to review. The review key gives access to all three games from the HITMAN series, plus the brand new, single-player mode, worth approximately $50, and now branded as Hitman: World of Assassination. Selected press and influencers may also be eligible for an audience giveaway.
Set after the HITMAN III epilogue, the Freelancer game mode presents new rogue-like elements, a customizable safehouse, and requires more strategic planning. It’s going to launch on January 26th, 2023.
The HITMAN series is a stealth video game franchise created by IO Interactive. You control a clone assassin, called Agent 47, who is assigned by the International Contract Agency to eliminate targets from all around the world.
It’s time to go freelance!
